عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Congratulates Armenia On Nat'l Day


9/21/2024 2:11:29 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Saturday a cable of congratulations to President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan on his country's National Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the president all wellness and Armenia and its people further progress and prosperity. (end)
ao



MENAFN21092024000071011013ID1108698724


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search