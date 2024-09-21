Kuwait Amir Congratulates Armenia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent Saturday a cable of congratulations to President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan on his country's National Day. His Highness the Amir wished the president all wellness and Armenia and its people further progress and prosperity. (end) ao

