Major Train Mishap Averted After Fishplates, Keys Found On Tracks In Gujarat

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Yet another attempt to derail a train was reported, this time in Gujarat's Surat district as the fishplates and keys of the railway tracks were found removed on Saturday, raising concerns over nefarious plans of anti-national elements to cause a derailment.

The incident took place early on Saturday near the Kim Junction railway station when a trackman inspecting the tracks around 5 A.M. noticed the tampering.

The Station Master and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were immediately informed, and repairs were swiftly carried out to prevent any disruption to train services, officials confirmed.

This incident follows a series of similar attempts to sabotage train operations in recent times.

On September 10, miscreants attempted to derail a train in Rajasthan's Ajmer by placing two cement blocks, each weighing around 100 kg, on the railway tracks between Saradhana and Bangadh. One of the blocks was hit by a goods train but fortunately, no major damage was sustained.

Just a day earlier, on September 9, another sabotage attempt was reported when an LPG cylinder, along with a bottle of petrol and matchboxes, was found on the tracks near Kanpur, aimed at derailing the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express.

The loco pilot was able to hit the emergency brakes to avert a major accident. Investigations at the scene further revealed disturbing evidence, including matchsticks, a petrol bottle, and a bag of gunpowder, indicating a more elaborate conspiracy.

The country has witnessed multiple train derailment attempts in recent months.

On August 27, four coaches derailed in the Udhna Railway Yard near Surat following heavy rains. Prior to this, on August 17, at least 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express derailed near Kanpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh after the train struck a boulder, causing significant damage.

These incidents highlight growing concerns over the safety of train operations across the country, as authorities continue to investigate and prevent further attempts to sabotage the Indian Railways.