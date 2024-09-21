Cong Chief Kharge Extends Condolences To Families Of BSF Jawans Killed In Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday extended condolences to the families of four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans who lost their lives in a tragic accident that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Budgam district while they were returning from election duty.

Taking to his social handle on X, the Congress chief remarked, "Extremely pained to hear about the terrible tragedy in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, where 4 BSF Jawans have lost their lives and around 28 Jawans have been injured, as the bus carrying them for election duty, fell into a gorge."

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the bravehearts. May they get the strength to overcome this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, as we wish them a speedy recovery," he added.

The tragic accident occurred in Budgam district of J&K on Friday evening when a bus carrying the BSF personnel veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge, resulting in the loss of four jawans and injuries to 28 others.

The bus that was transporting 36 jawans posted on election duty met with the accident near Brel village of Waterhail in Budgam district, causing the bus to crumple completely.

J&K authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

A rescue operation was initiated with the assistance of residents in the area and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Reacting to the incident, the J&K Police chief stated on Friday, "We mourn the loss of these dedicated soldiers who tirelessly served the nation. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and assure them of all necessary support and assistance by the Jammu and Kashmir Police."