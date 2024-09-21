‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ Actor Pravin Dabas Suffers Critical Injuries In A Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Parvin Dabas, who is known for 'My Name Is Khan', 'Ragini MMS 2', and 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', has met with an accident.

The is in the ICU, and is currently undergoing at the Holy family hospital in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The full details with regard to his accident are yet to come to light.

The actor is also the co-founder of the Pro Panja League. The representatives from the Pro Panja League shared the official statement with the on Saturday.

The statement read,“We regret to inform that Parvin Dabas, co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalised and is in the ICU at Holy family hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning. Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr. Dabas is currently receiving medical attention”.

It further mentioned,“Our thoughts are with Parvin and his family during this challenging time. The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as appropriate. We kindly request privacy for Mr. Dabas and his loved ones. We wish Parvin a swift and complete recovery”.

In February 2020, the actor launched the Pro Panja League tournament with Kiren Rijuju and Olympic Boxing Star, Vijender Singh, launching it. The first full season with 6 teams of the Pro Panja League was launched on July 28 to August 13, 2023. Actor Suniel Shetty came onboard as a minority stakeholder of the Pro Panja League in August 2023.

Parvin Dabas is known for his role in the National Award-winning film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'. Recently, he was seen in the Prime Video series 'Made in Heaven'.