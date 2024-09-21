Azerbaijan: Crucial Hub In Eurasian Transport Route

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan is successfully diversifying its economy, with a
particular focus on transforming its transport sector into an
international hub. The country has already emerged as a key player
in global transportation, modernizing service infrastructures
across all areas of the sector. Ongoing projects to reconstruct
road infrastructure and develop a comprehensive railway network
further solidify Azerbaijan's position, enhancing its reputation as
a vital transit point for neighboring countries.
A significant development in this context is the "Eurasian
Transport Route." Recently, a consultative meeting of railway
administration heads took place to discuss the establishment of the
"Eurasian Transport Route" International Association. Attendees
reported that all official procedures are expected to be finalized
soon, paving the way for forming this important association.
Azerbaijan is the main link between Europe and
Asia
At the meeting, Enikö Györfi, the head of the Eurasia and
Central Asia Liaison Department of the Austrian Federal Railways,
stated that Austria confirms its commitment to using the Middle
Corridor as part of the global freight transportation network and
will contribute to its development. She noted that Azerbaijan is
the main connecting point between Europe and Asia, and its
initiative to establish the "Eurasian Multimodal Transport Route"
International Association underscores this important role.
"This meeting held in Baku reflects a commitment to
international partnership. In fact, the Railway Silk Road is not
just a route but also a symbol of connection, cooperation, and
shared goals among Eurasian countries," she emphasized. According
to Enikö Györfi, this railway, which will traverse Eurasia, is
vital for the economies of China, Central Asia, the Caucasus,
Turkiye, and Europe.
Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC,
mentioned during his speech that Azerbaijan has become one of the
international transport centers despite not having access to the
open sea. He noted that Azerbaijan, having invested in building
bridges between Asia and Europe, has established a branched railway
network that connects with its neighbors and provides transit
opportunities for countries in the region.
The chairman also highlighted an interesting point, mentioning
ongoing work on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Kars railway line, which will
pass through Iranian territory.
"As another branch of the Middle Corridor, work is underway on
the Baku-Nakhchivan-Kars railway line. Simultaneously, the
connection of the North-South corridor is expected to enhance
Azerbaijan's transit opportunities for itself and its
partners."
Rustamov also discussed transit transport with China, explaining
that cargo is transported from China's Kashgar province by road
through Kyrgyzstan and connects to the railway in Andijan,
Uzbekistan. Recently, an agreement was reached between China,
Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan to construct a railway line in this
section, with completion expected in the next few years.
Rustamov pointed out that the new railway line will create new
opportunities for other countries in the region. "Through this new
railway line, new opportunities will be opened for Tajikistan,
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. There are potential
opportunities here, such as connecting the Middle Corridor with the
Trans-Afghan Corridor," he stated.
Rustamov added that cargo transportation is carried out between
China and Andijan, as well as between China and Dushanbe,
Tajikistan. By integrating these transportations into the railway
network, they can become part of multimodal transportation in the
East-West direction.
What is meant by multimodal transportation?
Multimodal transportation refers to the integration of multiple
modes of transport to move goods or passengers efficiently from one
location to another. This approach combines various transportation
methods-such as road, rail, air, and sea-into a single journey,
utilizing the strengths of each mode to optimize logistics and
reduce costs.
Key benefits
Efficiency: By using the most suitable transport modes for
different segments of a journey, multimodal transportation can
significantly reduce transit times and improve overall
efficiency.
Cost-Effectiveness: Combining modes can lower shipping costs.
For instance, using rail for long distances and trucks for
last-mile delivery can be more economical than relying solely on
one mode.
Flexibility: Multimodal systems allow for greater flexibility in
routing and scheduling, making it easier to adapt to changing
circumstances such as delays or demand fluctuations.
Environmental Impact: Utilizing the most efficient transport
modes can lead to reduced carbon emissions. For example, shipping
by rail or sea is often more environmentally friendly than road
transport.
Challenges
While multimodal transportation offers numerous advantages, it
also presents challenges:
Coordination: Managing multiple transport providers and
coordinating schedules can be complex, requiring effective
communication and collaboration.
Regulatory issues: Different modes of transport often fall under
varying regulations and standards, which can complicate compliance
and documentation.
Infrastructure needs: Effective multimodal systems rely on
adequate infrastructure, such as intermodal terminals, to
facilitate smooth transitions between different transport
modes.
Connecting continents: Azerbaijan's vital role in the
'One Belt, One Road' initiative
Today's event highlights the restoration of the historic Silk
Road and the implementation of the globally significant "One Belt,
One Road" initiative, said the chairman of ADY.
He noted that President Ilham Aliyev has consistently expressed
support for Azerbaijan's role in the "One Belt, One Road"
initiative on various regional and global platforms. "As a visible
continuation of this initiative, our country, in cooperation with
partner countries and their railway administrations, has
established the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor and
signed important agreements aimed at its development."
It should be recalled that in 2013, the People's Republic of
China announced a new economic development strategy called "One
Belt, One Road," aimed at creating infrastructure and fostering
mutual relations among Eurasian countries. The strategy envisions
two main directions: the "Silk Road Economic Belt" and the
"Maritime Silk Road." This initiative focuses on creating a trade
corridor for the direct transportation of goods from East to West
under favorable conditions.
Azerbaijan was the first country in the Caucasus region to
support China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative. In this context,
Azerbaijan serves as a logistics center, hub, and bridge in the
implementation of the "One Belt, One Road" strategy.
In conclusion, Azerbaijan is solidifying its position as a key
player in global transportation and logistics through its strategic
investments and initiatives. By modernizing its transport
infrastructure and establishing itself as a vital link between
Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan enhances its role in the "One Belt, One
Road" initiative. The recent developments, such as the formation of
the "Eurasian Transport Route" International Association and
ongoing railway projects, demonstrate the country's commitment to
fostering regional cooperation and connectivity. As Azerbaijan
continues to develop its transport capabilities, it not only
bolsters its own economy but also creates new opportunities for
neighboring countries, reinforcing its status as an essential
transit hub in Eurasia.
