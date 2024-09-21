Ukrainian FM Expects Dialogue With Brazil At UN General Assembly

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha had a talk with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira and stressed that the Ukrainian Peace Formula is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Sybiha posted this on X , Ukrinform reports.

He said that his talk with Vieira was productive and noted that he is looking forward to continuing the dialogue at the UN General Assembly.

"We value Brazil's support for Ukraine's and territorial integrity. The Ukrainian Peace Formula is the only way to achieve just and lasting peace for Ukraine, and Brazil's role is crucial," Ukraine's top diplomat stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that his country's position regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine will remain neutral.