Friday Following Eid-Milad: Thousands Throng Hazratbal To Offer Congregational Prayers

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Thousands of devotees thronged Dargah Hazratbal shrine here to offer congregational prayers and to have a glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The biggest congregation was held at Dargah Hazratbal shrine on the banks of famous Dal Lake in Srinagar where devotees in thousands from length and breadth of the valley thronged to have glimpse of the holy relic or Moi-e-Muqaddas, which is widely believed to be the hair strand of the prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), marking the birthday of prophet Muhammad (SAW), is observed on the 12th day of Rabi' al-awwal every year.

While the Eid-e-Milad was observed on Monday, the devotees in the Valley today observed Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with religious fervor and zeal.

Devotees with moist eyes amid recitation of Quranic verses sought blessings for them and that of their loved ones from Allah on the occasion.

Similar congregations were held at other major shrines and mosques in the valley including Asar Sharif Shahr-e-Kalash Pora, Asar Sharif Jenab Sahab Soura, Lal Bazar, Syed Yaqoob Sahab Sonwar and Makhama Beerwah in central Budgam district.

A huge gathering of devotees was also witnessed in other districts of the valley, including Pinjoora Shopian, Khiram Sirhama in Anantnag, Seer Hamadan, Kaba Marg Qaimoh, Khanqahi Faiz Panah Tral, and Aham Sharief Bandipora in North Kashmir.

Devotees including men, women and children offered Fajr and Friday prayers at Dargah Hazratbal shrine while a holy relic of the Prophet (SAW) was displayed as soon as the congregational prayers concluded.

Religious clerics delivered Friday sermons on the occasion and threw light on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Elaborate arrangements were put in place by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board for smooth gathering of devotees at Dargah Hazratbal while the Traffic police department had issued a route plan for the smooth traffic movement.