Arab, Islamic States Welcome UN Resolution For Israeli Withdrawal From Occupied Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Arab and Islamic nations, and major international organisations, have welcomed a United Nations demanding Israel's withdrawal from the occupied Palestinian territories within 12 months, urging prompt action to implement the resolution.

Official remarks came from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), all supporting the UN stance, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly passed the first Palestinian-sponsored resolution, with 124 countries in favour and 14 against, calling for Israel to withdraw from the occupied territories within a year.

This UN decision comes amid Israel's ongoing war on Gaza since October 7, where the war has left over 136,000 Palestinians dead or wounded, the majority of them are women and children, with more than 10,000 people still missing.

The Israeli aggression has also triggered widespread destruction and worsened an already dire humanitarian crisis.

Despite international calls for an immediate ceasefire, Israel continues its military offensive, defying both a UN Security Council resolution and rulings by the International Court of Justice to stop the war, prevent genocide and address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.