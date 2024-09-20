Aurubis celebrates ribbon-cutting at the first multimetal recycling plant in the United States

EQS-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Aurubis celebrates ribbon-cutting at the first multimetal recycling in the United States

of Aurubis' ~$ 800 million plant in Georgia marks a new beginning for sustainable multimetal recycling in the United States

The plant will provide over 230 high-quality jobs, ensuring growth and economic stability for families and businesses

Capacity to process over 180,000 tons of complex recycling materials annually, including circuit boards and copper cables Aurubis' metals are crucial contributors to renewable energy,

e-mobility, battery recycling, and other industries

Augusta, GA / USA, September 20, 2024 – Today, German-based Aurubis AG, a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide for over 150 years, marked a significant milestone with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its state-of-the-art recycling facility in Augusta, Georgia. Following over two years of construction, Aurubis Richmond is the first-ever secondary smelter of its kind for multimetal recycling in the United States. The event brought together Aurubis leaders, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp and numerous other local officials and community members to celebrate the facility that promises to be a game-changer in sustainable metal recycling. “With Aurubis Richmond, we are a pioneer for multimetal recycling in the US,” stated Aurubis CEO Toralf Haag during his keynote address. He continued,“As the first major secondary smelter of its kind in the US, Aurubis Richmond will allow us to keep strategically important metals in the economy, making US supply chains more independent. The new site shows very clearly how Aurubis combines profitable growth and sustainable business activity, following our ambition to responsibly transform raw materials into value for an innovative and sustainable world.” “Through our many meetings with Aurubis leadership, both in Georgia and Germany, we heard how their goals aligned with ours to create good paying jobs and build a lasting partnership that would position us as leaders in an emerging electric industry,” said Governor Brian Kemp.“After years of hard work, we get to celebrate on days like today, when we cut the ribbon on this facility and formally welcome the next chapter for Aurubis in the Augusta community.” After breaking ground in June 2022, Aurubis made the strategic decision at the end

of 2022 to fast-track the expansion of the plant and invest a total of around $

800 million. With the expansion stage, the facility will be able process up to 180,000

tons of complex recycling materials annually, including circuit boards, copper cables, and other metal-containing products. “Aurubis Richmond is going to become a major player in the North American multimetal supply chain and a significant employer in greater Augusta,” stated David Schultheis, President and Managing Director of Aurubis Richmond.“I am very proud of what the team has achieved, building this state-of-the-art recycling plant in just over two years. And there is so much more to come. We are grateful for the support of Georgia officials and leaders that have provided us with a warm welcome and supported us throughout the journey. A true partnership that we look forward to intensifying in the future.” Aurubis' new Richmond facility is equipped with advanced technology in line with environmental standards set by both the State of Georgia and federal regulators. This ensures that operations are conducted with the highest regard for air, water and wildlife protection, aligning with Aurubis' mission of being a good environmental steward and its strategic vision to be carbon-neutral well before 2050. The ribbon-cutting ceremony also emphasized Aurubis Richmond's role in contributing to a circular economy by supplying essential metals to key industries such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, and battery manufacturing. The facility is expected to play a critical role in the North American supply chain, cementing Aurubis' position as a global leader in multimetal recycling. Further, Aurubis Richmond is committed to being a major employer in the greater Augusta area, providing over 230 high-quality jobs and contributing to the local economy. The company is also dedicated to community engagement and providing valuable learning opportunities and scholarships to train tomorrow's leaders. Aurubis Richmond has pledged to a community benefit agreement with Augusta Technical College and Aiken Technical College as well as with the Richmond County School System. As part of this agreement, the company will invest in scholarships and job training programs for young workers.

Further information as well as fact sheets, pictures and video material on Aurubis Richmond is available in our digital press kit at



Aurubis - Metals for Progress Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide. The company processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues into metals of the highest quality. Aurubis produces more than 1 million tons of copper cathodes annually, and from them a variety of products such as wire rod, continuous cast shapes, profiles, and flat rolled products made of copper and copper alloys. Aurubis produces a number of other metals as well, including precious metals, selenium, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc. The portfolio also includes additional products such as sulfuric acid and iron silicate. Sustainability is a fundamental part of the Aurubis strategy.“Aurubis responsibly transforms raw materials into value” – following this maxim, the company integrates sustainable conduct and business activities into the corporate culture. This involves a careful approach to natural resources, responsible social and ecological conduct in everyday business, and sensible, healthy growth. Aurubis has about 6,900 employees, production sites in Europe and the US, and an extensive service and distribution system in Europe, Asia, and North America. Aurubis shares are part of the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange and are listed in the MDAX, the Global Challenges Index (GCX), and the STOXX Europe 600. Further information at

