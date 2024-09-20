TK Credit Recovery Named Best Place To Work

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eric Kaasa, President and CEO of TK Credit Recovery

Local Collections Firm Recognized as Best Employer in Youngstown Area Employee Survey

- Eric KaasaYOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TK Credit Recovery is proud to announce that it has been voted the“Best Place to Work” in the annual Youngstown Area Employee Choice Survey. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture, where employees feel valued and motivated.“We are thrilled to receive this honor,” said Eric Kaasa, President of TK Credit Recovery.“Our employees are the heart of our organization, and we believe that a supportive and engaging work environment not only enhances their well-being but also drives our success as a company.”TK Credit Recovery has implemented several initiatives to promote employee satisfaction and engagement, including:Flexible Work Arrangements: Allowing employees to balance their work and personal lives effectively.Professional Development: Offering ongoing training and growth opportunities to help employees advance their careers.Health and Wellness Programs: Providing resources and support to prioritize mental and physical health.Community Involvement: Encouraging team members to participate in volunteer opportunities, fostering a strong sense of community both within and outside the workplace.The award is based on employee feedback gathered through anonymous surveys, which highlighted the company's dedication to transparency, respect, and collaboration.“We believe that when our employees thrive, our business thrives,” added Eric Kaasa.“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team.”TK Credit Recovery is committed to maintaining a workplace culture that prioritizes employee happiness and satisfaction. As the company continues to grow, it remains dedicated to listening to its employees and adapting to their needs.

