From Mogadishu To Rabat: Turkey’S Growing Influence In Africa

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the heart of Rabat, Morocco's capital, a significant handshake sealed a new chapter in Turkey's African engagement.



Morocco and Turkey have just strengthened their security ties, marking another milestone in Turkey's ambitious African strategy.



This recent development is part of a broader narrative that has been unfolding since 2020, reshaping Turkey's role on the African continent.



Turkey's journey into Africa began with a vision of mutual growth and partnership. The country has steadily increased its presence across the continent, opening embassies and fostering diplomatic relations.



From 12 embassies in 2005, Turkey now boasts 44 diplomatic missions across Africa in 2024. This diplomatic surge has paved the way for deeper connections in various sectors.







The country has positioned itself as a mediator and influencer in the Horn , particularly through its involvement in the maritime MoU between Ethiopia and Somaliland.



By hosting diplomatic talks, Turkey reinforces its role as a peacemaker, while its economic and military ventures in Somalia mark a significant footprint.

Turkey's Expanding Influence in Africa

On the economic front, Turkey's trade with Africa has seen remarkable growth. The trade volume skyrocketed from $5.4 billion in 2003 to an impressive $41 billion by the end of 2022.



Turkish exports to Africa have nearly doubled in less than a decade, reflecting the country's growing economic influence.



Turkish companies have ventured into diverse sectors, from energy and construction to agriculture, with direct investments exceeding $10 billion.



Turkey's military engagement in Africa has also intensified. The country established its largest overseas military base in Mogadishu, Somalia , in 2017.



Defense agreements have been signed with several African nations, including Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and Rwanda.



Turkey's military cooperation extends to training programs and intelligence sharing, with plans for agreements with Uganda and Mozambique in 2024.



The supply of Turkish drones to various African countries has become a notable aspect of this military cooperation. These unmanned aerial vehicles have found their way into the arsenals of several African nations, including Somalia.



This transfer of technology has implications for regional security dynamics and Turkey 's influence in military affairs.



Turkey's multifaceted approach to Africa raises questions about its motivations and long-term goals. The country seeks economic opportunities in Africa's growing markets and abundant natural resources.

Navigating Opportunities and Challenges

Turkey aims to position itself as a global player, offering an alternative to Western powers and China in Africa. By strengthening ties with African nations, Turkey also hopes to gain diplomatic support in international forums.



For African countries, Turkey's engagement presents both opportunities and challenges. Turkish investments, technology, and expertise can contribute to economic growth and development.



African nations may find in Turkey a partner to balance their relationships with other global powers. However, the long-term impact of Turkey's growing influence on regional dynamics remains to be seen.



As Turkey continues its African odyssey, it navigates a complex landscape of international relations and competing interests.



The country's efforts to expand its presence may face challenges from other global powers vying for influence in Africa.



Turkey's success will depend on its ability to maintain mutually beneficial partnerships and adapt to the evolving needs of African nations.



The story of Turkey's engagement with Africa is still unfolding. From the bustling markets of Addis Ababa to the ports of Dakar, Turkey's presence is increasingly felt.



As diplomatic ties strengthen, trade flourishes and security cooperation deepens, Turkey and Africa are writing a new chapter in their shared history.



The coming years will reveal the true impact of this growing partnership on both Turkey and the African continent.

