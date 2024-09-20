(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The global EV charging adapter market

size is estimated to grow by USD 19.29 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

42.77% during the forecast period. Increasing EV sales through tax incentives pushing demand for well-built EV charger infrastructure

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

focus on reducing charging time. However,

increasing cost pressure adversely affecting sales of ac level 2 and dc fast chargers poses a challenge - Key market players include ABB Ltd., Aptiv Plc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc., CHONGQING SENKU MACHINERY IMP AND EXP Co. Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EDF Energy Holdings Ltd, Enel Spa, EV Safe Charge Inc., FLO Services USA Inc., Kempower Oy, Lectron EV, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Phihong USA Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Shanghai Mida EV Power Co. Ltd., Shanghai Zencar Industry Co Ltd, Siemens AG, and Webasto SE. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global EV charging adapter market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Ev Charging Adapter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 42.77% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 19292.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 31.08 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries China, US, Norway, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Aptiv Plc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc., CHONGQING SENKU MACHINERY IMP AND EXP Co. Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EDF Energy Holdings Ltd, Enel Spa, EV Safe Charge Inc., FLO Services USA Inc., Kempower Oy, Lectron EV, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Phihong USA Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Shanghai Mida EV Power Co. Ltd., Shanghai Zencar Industry Co Ltd, Siemens AG, and Webasto SE

Market Driver

The Ev Charging Adapter Market is experiencing significant growth due to technological innovations in battery technology and charging infrastructure. Manufacturers are focusing on reducing charging time and cost, leading to advancements such as portable solar-powered charging stations and ultra-fast charging stations. For instance, Envision Solar's EV ARC is a solar-powered parking structure that charges a 21.6-kilowatt-hour battery, while the China State Grid's ultra-fast charging station in Beijing can charge buses to 100% in 10 minutes using Microvast's ultra-fast charging battery and 31 chargers. GE's multi-coil system enables efficient interoperability and charging while driving, and DC fast charging offers a range of 40 miles in 10 minutes. The use of solar energy for charging EVs is an emerging trend, which is expected to be encouraged by private and government bodies due to its low cost, driving the market's growth during the forecast period.



The EV charging adapter market is experiencing rapid growth in the automobile sector due to the increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs). By 2027, the market is forecasted to expand significantly. EV charging adapters enable compatibility between charging stations and various EV models with different charging connector types such as CHAdeMO and CCS. Improvements in charging infrastructure networks, installation in public areas, workplaces, residential complexes, and highways, are driving the market. Innovation, efficiency, versatility, safety features, and user-friendly designs are key factors contributing to the popularity of EV charging adapters . Diverse charging standards, including those for battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles like the Chevrolet Volt and Nissan Leaf, necessitate the use of EV charging adapters. Environmental concerns, government norms, raw material prices, and compatibility with various charging port types are influencing market trends. Brands like ConnectDER, with offerings like meter sockets and home EV chargers, are providing rebates and tax credits to boost consumer adoption.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!



Market

Challenges



The global

EV charging adapter market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the development of charging infrastructure. Governments worldwide prioritize vehicle safety, leading to the integration of advanced safety systems like antilock braking systems , airbags, tire pressure monitoring systems, and advanced driver assistance systems in both premium and entry-level vehicles. In particular, the US and China have shown high adoption rates for advanced driver assistance systems. However, the added cost of these safety features and EV charging adapters is a concern for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Price-sensitive buyers are unwilling to bear the extra cost, putting pressure on OEMs to absorb the expenses. This situation may negatively impact the growth of the EV charging adapter market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing number of EVs equipped with AC Level 2 chargers and the expansion of charging infrastructure in public places necessitate further investment from OEMs. To meet these demands, they must comply with standards such as the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) and other regional regulations. Despite the challenges, the long-term outlook for the EV charging adapter market remains positive due to the growing demand for electric vehicles and the need for reliable charging solutions. The

Ev Charging Adapter Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. However, challenges persist in improving charging infrastructure networks, particularly in public areas, workplaces, and residential complexes along highways. Innovation, efficiency, and versatility are key focus areas for manufacturers to meet diverse charging standards and user needs. Safety features and user-friendly designs are essential for gaining brand value and customer trust. Environmental concerns and government norms are driving the transition to zero emission vehicles, leading to the availability of rebates, tax credits, and incentives. Raw material prices and diverse charging standards pose challenges, but companies like ChargePoint, Sunrun, and ConnectDER are addressing these issues with Level 2 home chargers, WiFi capabilities, and various plug types (NEMA 14-50, NEMA 6-50). Brand value, convenience, and charging speed are crucial factors for consumers considering the Chevrolet Volt and Nissan Leaf. As the market evolves, the focus on efficiency, versatility, and safety features will continue to be essential for market success.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview



This ev charging adapter market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 AC 1.2 DC



2.1 Public 2.2 Private



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

AC- The Ev Charging Adapter Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. These adapters enable charging at home or on the go, providing convenience for consumers. Manufacturers are focusing on developing efficient and cost-effective solutions to meet the rising demand. Key players in the market include Aptiv, Bosch, and Schneider Electric, among others. Collaborations and partnerships are common strategies to expand market reach and enhance product offerings. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by government initiatives and consumer preferences for sustainable transportation.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Ev Charging Adapter Market is poised for significant growth in the Rapidly Automobile Sector, driven by the increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs). Charging adapters enable EVs to connect to various charging stations, with compatibility for different charging connector types such as CHAdeMO and CCS. The market forecast period projects continued expansion, fueled by the improvement of charging infrastructure networks. Individual charging stations, public areas, workplaces, residential complexes, highways, and other locations are installing charging ports to cater to the diverse charging standards of EVs. Safety features and user-friendly designs are key considerations for charging adapters, ensuring a seamless charging experience for users during the transition to electric vehicles. The diverse charging standards and the need for compatibility have led to the development of various connector types. CHAdeMO and CCS are currently the most common, but other standards may emerge. The convenience offered by EV charging adapters is a significant factor in the growth of the market, as they enable EV owners to charge their vehicles at a wider range of charging stations.

Market Research Overview

The Ev Charging Adapter Market is poised for significant growth in the Rapidly Automobile Sector, driven by the increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs). Charging adapters enable EVs to charge at various charging stations using different connector types such as CHAdeMO and CCS. The market is forecast to expand during the period due to the improvement of charging infrastructure networks, installation in public areas, workplaces, residential complexes, highways, and the transition to zero emission vehicles. The versatility, efficiency, safety features, and user-friendly designs of EV charging adapters are key factors driving their popularity. However, diverse charging standards and compatibility concerns may pose challenges. Environmental concerns, government norms, raw material prices, and the availability of rebates, tax credits, and incentives also influence market dynamics. Brands like ChargePoint, Sunrun, and ConnectDER offer Level 2 home chargers, meter sockets, and public charging ports. The market is expected to benefit from the increasing popularity of battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles, including models like the Chevrolet Volt and Nissan Leaf.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



AC

DC

Application



Public

Private

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED