ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND CONFERENCE CALL


9/20/2024 4:15:59 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: AFB ) will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, September 23, 2024. Representatives of the Fund will lead the discussion during the live conference call.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call live should dial in using the conference call details provided below:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION:

  • USA + Canada Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871
  • USA/International Toll: +1 (646) 307-1963
  • Canada - Toronto: (647) 932-3411
  • Conference ID: 1665940

Please dial in approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled call time using the information provided. A written summary of the call will be available on our website, , within 24 hours of the call.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a registered closed-end management investment company managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

PR Newswire

