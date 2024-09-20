Spotted Peccary Music Artists Craig Padilla And Zero Ohms Create Berlin-School EM Masterpiece TO SLEEP ON STELLAR WINDS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Epic, melodic, synth and flute space with Berlin-school influences; out now on Portland, OR-based Spotted Peccary Music label.

Releasing today, the renowned ambient electronic and acoustic artists reunited to collaborate on a sonic exploration of the expanse.

- Zero OhmsPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Craig Padilla and Zero Ohms (Richard Roberts) release their newest collection of synth and flute serenity, To Sleep On Stellar Winds , on Spotted Peccary Music. Exploring the human desire for exploration and stellar expanse, To Sleep On Stellar Winds is available in digital form on the indie label's shop, and on all major streaming platforms.The duo generated considerable excitement among fans at its To Sleep On Stellar Winds Bandcamp Listening Party, especially with the epic final track clocking in at 22:06. Music writers are finding rich fodder in this multi-genre undertaking. Robin B. James writes,“It is in this universe where Padilla and Zero Ohms paint planets and stars in sound. To Sleep on Stellar Winds keeps the listener in peace and tranquility, as if each new frontier is exactly where they belong.”Twelve years have passed since Padilla and Zero Ohms (Richard Roberts)' last collaboration, When The Earth Is Far Away. Five years in the making, the compositional process for To Sleep On Stellar Winds was unconventional for both artists. The first three tracks were composed using a mix of Zero Ohms' wind instruments and Padilla's modular synthesizer customized by George Mattson, alongside many other digital and analog synthesizers. They intentionally constrained their writing approach further by completing the project using only the wind instruments and modular synthesizers.Craig said that "Richard creates hypnotic soundscapes that complement my sequencer patterns. It was great to be working with him again after all these years. When I hear his sonic textures, both with his synths and flutes, I get inspired to create more sounds and melodies in this collaborative experience. In the end, this album took a long time to complete with many instances of remixing. I'm especially thankful that Howard Givens provided production assistance with the final mixes because it made everything sound so much better! I always enjoy learning more about my craft, and that's an awesome experience!""My inspiration stemmed from meeting Werner von Braun after he'd given a talk at a state fair in 1959," said Richard. "My dad spoke with him for a few moments, and though I was only 5 years old at the time, I remember von Braun crouching down to ask me if I was interested in going into space. I nodded 'yes' as loudly as I could."Zero Ohms has had a prolific career playing wind-controlled synthesizers interwoven with electronics. His previous works include Cloudwalker & The Ascent (2022, SPM-2502), Broken Stars Through Brilliant Clouds (2015, SPM-9082), Process Of Being (2014, SPM-2501), When The Earth Is Far Away (2012, LSM26), Beyond The Portal (2009, LSM12), and Path Of Least Resistance (2005, LSM05).Internationally celebrated and award-winning electronic artist Craig Padilla has more than three decades of experience performing live and recording his own music using many vintage analog and newer digital synthesizers. He has an amazing constellation of albums, including Weathering The Storm (2023, SPM-9104), Discovery of Meaning (2022, SPM-1407), Strange Gravity (2021, SPM-9088), Toward The Horizon (2019, SPM-9086), Being Of Light (2017, SPM-9094), Life Flows Water (2015, SPM-9091), When The Earth Is Far Away (2012, LSM26), Beyond The Portal (2009, LSM12), and Below The Mountain (2008, SPM-1404).To Sleep On Stellar Winds features Craig Padilla on Analog, Digital and MST/Division 6 modular synthesizers, sequencers, and drum programming. Zero Ohms handles the concert flute, bass flute, Yamaha WX-5 wind-controller, Roland JV-1010, Audiokit Synth One, soprano recorder and tin whistle. Special guest artist Skip Murphy can be heard on KORG Mono/Poly Synth on the album's opening track, "Past All We Knew." The official video for "Past All We Knew" can be seen here, produced by Joe Abreu at Spotted Peccary Studios SW.Mixed by Craig Padilla, and produced by Padilla and Zero Ohms with additional mastering by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary PNW Studios, and designed by Daniel Pipitone at Spotted Peccary Studios NE, To Sleep On Stellar Winds is available for streaming and downloading, including high resolution studio master formats.To Sleep On Stellar Winds will live stream throughout the day on Spotted Peccary's 24/7/365 streaming channel SPMLive.For artist interviews, review copies, or promotional requests, please contact Beth Ann Hilton via ...Tracklist1: Past All We Knew (04:52)2: Initiation, This Ship of Exploration (10:43)3: The Momentum of Intention (09:09)4: A New Space Revealing (13:13)5: Asleep on Stellar Winds (22:06)Links:Music Smartlink:Spotted Peccary Album Page:Bandcamp:Instagram:Facebook:About Craig Padilla:Craig Padilla is an internationally celebrated and award-winning electronic music artist. After more than three decades of performing live and recording his own music using many vintage analog and newer digital synthesizers, his style reflects the classic electronic musicians of the past, while finding new sound and music styles that are unique to the true ambient electronic music genre (often found in categories from New Age to Trance to Electronica).About Zero Ohms:Music possesses the capacity for awakening a deeper part of the self within. As writer, painter, musician, teacher and producer, Richard Roberts follows what he has termed Tao of Zero Ohms (literally: way of no resistance). Zero Ohms aptly describes Richard's palette of sounds, with flutes and woodwinds from around the planet interwoven with electronics, at once as ancient as it is contemporary. Playing wind-controlled synthesizers and over fifty various flutes, saxes, and other woodwinds, he embraces styles from around the globe and beyond.About Spotted Peccary Music:Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America's finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. In 2023, they were named Best Independent Record Label by the HIMAwards. Explore more than 200 album titles and 50 artists released over 39 years of excellence at and

Past All We Knew (Official Video) from To Sleep on Stellar Winds

