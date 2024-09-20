Just – Evotec Biologics opens cutting-edge biologics facility - J.POD® Toulouse, France (EU)

EQS-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

J® Toulouse, France (EU) brings disruptive, scalable continuous biologics to the region Just – Evotec Biologics' J.POD® offers a paradigm shift in biomanufacturing with cost-effective and flexible clinical and commercial supply solutions

Hamburg, Germany, and Toulouse, France, 20 September 2024:

Just – Evotec Biologics, the biologics segment of Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO), today celebrated the Grand Opening of its J.POD® biologics development and manufacturing facility located on Evotec's Campus Curie in Toulouse, France. The J.POD® facility in Toulouse, the second of its kind and the first in Europe, utilizes Just – Evotec Biologics' adaptable J.POD® technology to provide essential clinical and commercial biologics manufacturing capacity. During a ceremony on Campus Curie, Pierre-André Durand, Prefect of Haute-Garonne and Occitanie, Jean-Luc Moudenc, President of Toulouse Métropole and Mayor of Toulouse as well as Jalil Benabdillah, Vice-President, Economy, Employment, Innovation and Reindustrialisation of the Occitanie region, joined the Management of Evotec and Just – Evotec Biologics, to inaugurate the new facility. Dr Christian Wojczewski, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: “J® is a bioprocessing facility by Just – Evotec Biologics that uses advanced technology to fulfill its mission of making biotherapeutics more accessible worldwide. The opening of J.POD® Toulouse, France (EU), our first J.POD® on European ground, represents a proud moment and a significant milestone for our Company. We are very thankful for the support from the French government, the Occitanie Region, Bpifrance, the Haute-Garonne prefecture, and Toulouse Métropole for helping us achieve this milestone at our Campus Curie in Toulouse. We also want to give special credit to our dedicated team, whose hard work and commitment made this possible.” J®

Toulouse, France (EU) brings much-needed biologics manufacturing capacity to Europe. Biologics offer a potent therapeutic solution applicable to various indications. However, conventional fed-batch manufacturing poses significant hurdles, particularly during the transition from clinical to commercial scale. The J.POD® technology, with its modular continuous manufacturing approach, enables highly intensified cGMP production of biologics at flexible quantities, effectively mitigating scale-up risks and reducing manufacturing costs. Built in a short 18 months green field project, the approx. 15,000 sqm J.POD® facility stands out in the industry due to its cutting-edge continuous manufacturing technologies in a small, simple facility design built in significantly shorter construction time compared to conventional biologics manufacturing that can deliver up to 2 metric tons of biotherapeutics. The site features dedicated quality control and process development labs for both clinical and commercial products, along with a warehouse and collaborative office spaces. The facility is designed with enhanced environmental sustainability, resulting in reduced water, electricity, and chemical usage compared to conventional facilities. J® facilities are constructed at a fraction of the cost compared to similar large-scale DS manufacturing facilities in the industry. This significant cost advantage, with benchmark costs for comparable facilities around $ 600 m, underscores one of our key competitive strengths. Dr Linda Zuckerman, EVP and Global Head of Biotherapeutics at Just – Evotec Biologics, commented: “J® is an innovative technology that not only scales biologics manufacturing but also ensures availability precisely where it's needed. With this second facility, we extend our capacity to discover and develop groundbreaking biologics but also, with our partners, deliver them promptly to patients in need. Our Toulouse-based team at Just – Evotec Biologics deserves immense credit for bringing the J.POD facility and its capabilities to France and the EU.” The construction of J.POD®

Toulouse, France (EU) benefits from French government funding as part of the Investments for the future Programme (programme d'investissements d'avenir in French) and is also supported economically by the Occitanie Region.

About Just – Evotec Biologics

Just – Evotec Biologics, wholly owned by Evotec SE, is a first-to-industry biologics platform company that leverages AI/ML technologies and world-leading molecular design, cell line development, process intensification and continuous manufacturing strategies to advance biotherapeutics from discovery through clinical stages to commercial launch. The Just – Evotec Biologics team combines deep industry experience in the fields of data, protein, process, and manufacturing sciences including automation with highly integrated and flexible capabilities to break through the scientific and economic barriers associated with the development of protein therapeutics. Our focus is to accelerate and expand access to biotherapeutics through scientific and technological innovation for our proprietary projects and on behalf of our partners. Learn more at . About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec provides high value pipeline co-creating partnerships and solutions to all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people. The Company's sites in Europe and the USA offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn . Forward-looking statements

