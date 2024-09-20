Protecting Your Loved Ones Is Easy With 0% Interest & 48 Months At Magnificent Mausoleum In Mahwah, Pristine Sanctuary In Franklin Lakes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MAHWAH, N.J., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The past year's challenges have led many to realize there has never been a better time to protect their loved ones' legacy. Losing a loved one is a significant life event that often causes sorrow and uncertainty, but two open house events on the same weekend can provide peace of mind and significant savings.

Attend Fall Open House September 28 & 29 for 0% Interest at Christ The King, Franklin Lakes, Bergen County, NJ. Experience the magnificent beauty and park-like, prayerful atmosphere featuring Amish-styled gazaebo committal sections, columbarium cremation spaces, and flat cemetery markers. Caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisors will show how easy pre-planning can be. 0% Interest for 48 Months makes it easier. Learn more:

The Natural Burial Section at Maryrest Cemetery, the first in New Jersey, offers families a“Living Memorial” in an undisturbed setting. Boulder memorialization is utilized to keep this area free of manufactured headstones. And a life-sized statue of St. Francis of Assisi taming a wild wolf stands facing this beautiful sanctuary.

Traditional plots with minimalist flat markers surrounded by a peaceful, picturesque environment are perfect for praying and meditating at Christ The King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, Bergen County, NJ. The magnificent treescape and flowers mesmerizes visitors with a kaleidoscope of colors, making it a comforting destination, just 20 miles from NYC, year-round.

Maryrest Chapel Mausoleum features beautiful stained-glass windows, marble and glass cremation niches, marble crypts, a chapel for committal services, monthly Masses, and prayerful experiences.

The cemetery offers traditional outdoor spaces, including an Amish-styled gazebo committal section and New Jersey's first natural/green burial section. The garden features bright wildflowers and butterflies surrounded by splendid trees in a kaleidoscope of fall colors to admire.



Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, Bergen County, New Jersey, near the Rockland County, New York border, offers a rural and peaceful cemetery with traditional ground burial and cremation options with flat markers to preserve the beautiful park-like setting.

Are You Keeping the Cremains of Your Loved One at Home? Consider Bringing Them Home (To The Lord)

If you have been keeping the cremated burial remains of your loved ones at home, our open house events could be the perfect opportunity to give your loved ones the resting place they deserve.

Caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisors will meet with you to share information about burial and cremation options, memorialization, and financial planning.

Several payment options are available, including 0% interest for 48 months.



Maryrest Cemetery & Mausoleum is located at 770 Darlington Avenue in Mahwah, NJ, and Christ the King Cemetery is located at 980 Huron Road in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

The open house is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are not necessary. However, we recommend visitors fill out and submit the online form on our website to help our caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisors better understand their concerns and needs.

To learn more about Maryrest and Mausoleum in Mahwah, click the link for more details: . Click here to learn more about Christ The King Cemetery just a few miles away: .

Remaining open house dates and locations:

October 12 & 13:

Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum, 340 Ridge Rd., North Arlington, NJ 07031, (888) 467-8903.

October 26 & 27 :

St. Gertrude Cemetery & Mausoleum, 53 Inman Ave., Colonia, NJ 07067,

(888) 444-2791.

November 9 & 10 :

Holy Name Cemetery & Mausoleum, 823 West Side Ave., Jersey City, N.J. 07306, (888) 621-0337.

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

