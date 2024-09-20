Global Textile Finishing Chemicals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Textile Finishing Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The textile finishing chemicals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.01 billion in 2023 to $8.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to textile industry growth, demand for specialty fabrics, fashion and apparel trends, consumer preference for functional fabrics, performance enhancement, globalization of textile trade.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Textile Finishing Chemicals Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The textile finishing chemicals market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to fashion customization, rise in athleisure wear, resilience against external factors, increasing demand in emerging markets, sustainable and eco-friendly solutions.

Growth Driver Of The Textile Finishing Chemicals Market

The rapid expansion of the textile industry is expected to propel the growth of the textile finishing chemicals market in the coming years. The textile industry refers to a diverse and expansive sector of manufacturing that involves the production of fibers, yarns, fabrics, and finished textile products and encompasses a wide range of activities, from the cultivation or extraction of raw materials to the creation of final products used in clothing, home textiles, industrial applications, and more. Textile finishing chemicals play a crucial role in enhancing and modifying the properties of textiles to meet specific requirements and are applied at various stages of textile processing.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Textile Finishing Chemicals Market Growth?

Key players in the textile finishing chemicals market include Archroma India Pvt. Ltd., Giovanni Bozzetto S.p.A., Celanese Corporation, CHT Group, Clariant AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dystar Singapore Pte. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Fineotex Chemical Limited, Hangzhou Chungyo Chem Co. Ltd., Ht Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Solvay S.A., The Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, TANATEX Chemicals B.V., BASF SE.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Textile Finishing Chemicals Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the textile finishing chemicals market are adopting a strategic partnership approach, aiming for textile finishing performance optimization and resource conservation. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Textile Finishing Chemicals Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Softening Finishes, Repellent Finishes, Wrinkle-Free Finishes, Coating Finishes, Mothproofing Finishes, Other Types

2) By Process: Pad-Dry Cure Process, Exhaust Dyeing Process, Other Process

3) By Application: Clothing Textile, Home Textile, Technical Textile, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Textile Finishing Chemicals Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the textile finishing chemicals market in 2023. The regions covered in the textile finishing chemicals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Textile Finishing Chemicals Market Definition

Textile finishing chemicals are a part of the textile finishing process that uses chemical substances to alter the chemical composition of the fabric. It is used to alter the final appearance of fabric, soften it, or improve certain aspects of its performance.

Textile Finishing Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global textile finishing chemicals market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Textile Finishing Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on textile finishing chemicals market size, textile finishing chemicals market drivers and trends, textile finishing chemicals market major players, textile finishing chemicals competitors' revenues, textile finishing chemicals market positioning, and textile finishing chemicals market growth across geographies. The textile finishing chemicals market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

