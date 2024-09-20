Thai Delegation Explores Collaboration Opportunities In Green Economy Around Greater Des Moines Area

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Thailand Board of (BOI) is a agency under the Office of the Prime Minister. Our roles and responsibilities are promoting and facilitating foreign direct investment (FDI) into Thailand. We are the professional contact point for companies, providing them with useful investment information, business support, and investment incentives including tax and non-tax incentives.

BOI, New York office's area of responsibility includes the East Coast U.S. and Canada.

BOI, Los Angeles office's area of responsibility includes the West Coast U.S. and Mexico.

Our services are free of charge and customized to help foreign businesses succeed in Thailand.

