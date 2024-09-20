AFU Destroy 61 Shaheds, Russian Kh-59 Missile Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces have shot down 61 Russian Shahed-type attack drones and one Kh-59 guided missile, which the Russian used to attack Ukraine on the night of September 20.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the of Ukraine reported this in Telegram .

“On the night of September 20, Russian troops attacked Donetsk region with three missiles of an unspecified type, Dnipro region with an Kh-59 guided missile from the airspace of the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, as well as 70 Shahed -type attack UAVs (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Yeysk),” the statement said.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of the air battle, 61 attack UAVs and one Kh-59 missile were shot down.

As a result of the active counteraction of the Defense Forces, nine enemy drones were lost in several regions of Ukraine (no information on casualties or damage was received).

Russian troops launch more than 100in two villages in Luhansk region over past day

The air defense was operating in Dnipro, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Khmelnytsky, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops sent 70 drones toward the frontline Balka Zhuravka in Luhansk region yesterday, and another 48 toward Makiivka

Photo: 126th separate territorial defense brigade