UAE: Katrina Kaif And Huda Kattan Exchange Makeup Secrets And Products In A 'Glam' Collaboration

The global beauty mogul, Huda Kattan, has announced a digital collaboration with renowned Indian and entrepreneur Katrina Kaif, in an exciting cross-cultural celebration of beauty that is set to make waves in the makeup industry.

Through this partnership, fans will gain exclusive access to their beauty routines, as well as personal and business insights and the inspiration behind the creation of their renowned brands.

In a conversation, Katrina and Huda discuss their entrepreneurial journeys and the sources of inspiration that helped them build their empires. They also offer insights into their passionate global communities of Huda Beauty and Kay Beauty fans.

Additionally, viewers can watch them try each other's signature products and share their strategies.

This collaboration presents a fresh perspective by highlighting how both brands are challenging traditional beauty standards.

The conversation also takes a lighthearted turn as the two founders try on each other's beauty products and discuss how influencer marketing has contributed to the success of their ventures.

In a recent video on Instagram, the two can be seen in a quirky GRWM-style ('Get Ready With Me') setup, where each is trying their 4 favourite products from the other's beauty brand.

“It's a glam match made in heaven! 🌟 Huda embraces Kay Beauty's signature natural glow, and Katrina can't resist Huda's luxe, bold vibes. Together, they're serving looks!” reads the caption of the video.

Huda tries Kay Beauty's Creme Blush in Panache, saying,“This is the brown nude you've been looking for.” Meanwhile, Katrina uses Huda's Faux Filler Lip Gloss in Sugar Baby, calling it,“The perfect colour match for my dress.”

Huda also tries Kay Beauty's Hydrating Lip Oil, while Katrina tests the Faux Filter Colour Corrector and Concealer, calling it a“transformative” discovery.

Katrina's favourite Huda Beauty products

“I have always admired Huda for her fearless approach to beauty, her authenticity and dynamic energy. We are not just two founders-we are two women who believe in challenging beauty norms and encouraging people to express themselves freely," Katrina was quoted as saying.

Huda's favourite Kay Beauty products

To this, Huda added,“I'm obsessed with Katrina! She's so talented, and the way she's built Kay Beauty with such a strong sense of identity is just incredible. She knows exactly who she is as an entrepreneur, and it shows in everything she does. I'm excited for our communities to come together and share our love for beauty.”

This association also represents an important milestone for Kay Beauty, which has just launched in the GCC. In the UAE, Kay Beauty can only be purchased through Nysaa, which has an online store at nysaa and is based in City Centre Mirdif.

