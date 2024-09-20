Diljit Dosanjh In Delhi: AAP Offers 'Free Tickets', But Not For The Concert Netizens Not Impressed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As fans eagerly anticipate Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming 'Dil-Luminati Tour 2024' in India, the excitement has been overshadowed by a brewing controversy among concert-goers are mounting as issues such as exorbitant ticket prices, allegations of malpractice, and reports of many fans not securing tickets have surfaced.





| Arvind Kejriwal's 'Janta Ki Adalat' on Sept 22 as AAP gears up for Delhi

On this, The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken to their social has given a unquie twist to their free bus ticket ticket scheme for women in Delhi. The party wrote while sharing a video wrote,“You may or may not get tickets to Diljit Dosanjh's concert, but women will continue to get free bus tickets in Delhi.”

The Delhi government , led by the AAP, has been providing pink single-journey tickets that allow women to travel for free on DTC buses.





| Ashneer Grover's relative arrested by EOW in BharatPe fund misuse case

The video posted on 8.15 am on Sepember 20 has gained around 52.8K views and 2.6K likes on X.

One user wrote,“Mahilaein yatra ticket khud le lengi. Aap bas concert ka ticket dila do”

| IMD predicts more rain in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata today

Another added,“It is sheer stupidity to make this comparison. The money spent to attend a concert is distributed amongst all the people involved. Here DTC is running at a financial loss of ₹3000 crore. It is a good thing to provide facilities to women, but sinking DTC, what kind of honesty and morality is this?”

“Aur safety gai tel lene jese paani free milega par usko pi k hospital jana padega is silent,” another user added.

One user questioned,“Dono ka kuchh to relation hai kya?”