Keymax Real Estate Embarks On Global Expansion With Brand New Identity And Mass Job Creations Across 18 Countries

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)

Dubai, UAE, September 2024 – Keymax Real Estate, one of Dubai's fastest-growing young agency, is taking a giant leap forward by opening offices in 18 countries. These operations, a mix of direct and partner-led ventures, reflect Keymax's commitment to promoting Dubai's real estate globally. The expansion is based on insights from the Dubai Land Department's reports, as well as Keymax's extensive research into emerging for Dubai real estate worldwide.

Alongside this ambitious global push, Keymax is unveiling a new corporate identity and tagline, which will be alien its corporate strategy & redefine its position in the global real estate industry. The fresh branding reflects the company's vision & mission of being a pioneering leader in providing highest returns on investment solutions, aimed at both local and international investors.

Ali Sulaiman, CEO of Keymax Real Estate , emphasized the significance of these milestones:

“We are thrilled to announce our expansion into 18 countries, creating a strong global presence. Our new brand identity marks an exciting new chapter for us, symbolizing growth, innovation, and excellence. With this, we are also set to create a large number of job opportunities across these markets, contributing to both local economies and our mission to promote Dubai as a Top premier real estate investment hub in the world.”

Amit Dahima, Director of International Business at Keymax Real Estate , who is overseeing this global expansion, added:

“This is a transformative period for Keymax. Our new tagline and brand identity are aligned with our global vision & mission of making Dubai real estate accessible and attractive on a global scale. The expansion into 18 countries is just the beginning, and we are committed to delivering unmatched real estate investment opportunities across these regions.”

This global push is expected to create numerous job opportunities in the 18 countries involved, positioning Keymax Real Estate as not only a leader in Dubai's real estate market but also a major global player.

Keymax Real Estate's global expansion, supported by its new corporate identity and tagline, represents a bold step towards solidifying its international presence. With a clear focus on innovation, job creation, and making Dubai's real estate market more accessible, Keymax is set to continue its impressive trajectory of growth and success in the global real estate industry.

For More Information:

Nasry Abou Zaki

CEO, JCN Marketing

...eting