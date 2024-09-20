Almarai Participates In ESPEN 2024 Conference On Clinical Nutrition And Metabolism In Milan

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Almarai, a leading food and beverage company in the Middle East, participated in the 46th of the European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN), held in Milan from September 7 to 10, 2024. This participation highlights Almarai's leadership in therapeutic nutrition and its strong presence globally.

Almarai became the first Saudi and Middle Eastern company to participate in this prestigious global event. At the conference, the company highlighted its journey in delivering innovative therapeutic solutions through its International Nutrition Company (IPNC), the only Saudi facility producing therapeutic and clinical foods for children. Almarai also invited healthcare experts from the Kingdom and the Gulf region to participate in the event.

The Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications and Marketing, Munther Mahmoud Tayeb, emphasized the importance of participating in this event to strengthen Almarai's global standing. He stated,“Our presence at this international forum reaffirms our commitment to developing sustainable food solutions and enhancing quality of life, in line with our vision of offering 'Quality you can trust.'” He elaborated that Almarai is exploring new opportunities through global partnerships and aims to collaborate with leading international companies, reinforcing its role as a key player in the clinical nutrition sector.

The Head of Medical Sales and Therapeutic Nutrition at International Pediatric Nutrition Company, Dr. Firas Hammouda, said:“At Almarai, we believe nutrition is more than just a product; it is a powerful tool for transforming lives. We are committed to providing innovative nutritional solutions that cater to the needs of all age groups, from the elderly to patients with chronic illnesses such as kidney failure and cancer.” He also mentioned that the company has received cooperation offers from international entities seeking entry into the Middle Eastern market, aligning with Almarai's global expansion and supporting Vision 2030.

In January, Almarai held its inaugural conference on therapeutic nutrition for the elderly in Riyadh, reaffirming its commitment to raising awareness about the importance of therapeutic nutrition and its role in enhancing quality of life. This initiative further solidified the company's leadership in the sector and its reputation as a trusted provider of advanced nutritional solutions.