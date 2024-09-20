Dubai-Resident Maria Conceicao Becomes First Portuguese Woman To Conquer K2: A Historic Achievement In Extreme Mountaineering

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – [19/09/24]

Dubai-resident Maria Conceicao, known for her remarkable feats as an athlete, motivational speaker, and philanthropist, has once again made history by becoming the first Portuguese woman to summit K2, the world's second-highest and notoriously perilous peak. This latest accomplishment adds another accolade to Maria's extraordinary mountaineering career, following her record-breaking summit of Mount Everest in 2013.

Maria's ascent of K2, often referred to as the“Savage Mountain,” was part of Mashreq's global initiative, Climb2Change, where she served as a brand ambassador alongside fellow climber Naila Kiani. The expedition, launched in early July, not only aimed to conquer the mountain but also to raise awareness about environmental sustainability by cleaning up K2's base camps and trekking routes. Maria's involvement in this initiative highlights her unwavering commitment to purposeful climbs that go beyond personal achievement, aligning with Mashreq's“Rise Responsibly” ethos.

K2, known for its extreme difficulty and unpredictable weather, tested Maria's resilience like never before. With only a brief weather window and no time for proper acclimatization, Maria undertook a relentless ascent from base camp directly to camp 2, then to camp 3 with minimal rest, before making the final push to the summit on July 28, 2024. Her triumph, accomplished without a stop at the usual camp 4, stands as a testament to her mental and physical fortitude.

Maria's journey into extreme challenges began in 2011 when she trekked to the North Pole to support humanitarian efforts. Since then, she has continuously pushed her boundaries, discovering a hidden strength that has propelled her to take on some of the world's toughest challenges.

“First, it was the North Pole, then Everest, ultramarathons, and now K2. I've realized that our bodies and minds can achieve incredible things if we push beyond our comfort zones. I'm still searching for my limits,” says Maria.

A 10-time Guinness World Record holder, Maria's story is one of transformation-from her humble beginnings in Portugal to her role as a flight attendant in the UAE, and ultimately to an inspirational global figure committed to making a difference. Her remarkable achievements have not only set new records but also inspired countless individuals to strive for their own goals.

As Maria continues to defy limits, she hopes her journey will encourage others to chase their own dreams, no matter how daunting.“Nothing brings me more joy than hearing that my story has inspired someone to try something new or push themselves further,” she reflects.

K2 Expedition Details:



Start Date: June 20, 2024 Summit Date: July 28, 2024

Maria Conceicao's K2 summit is not just a personal milestone; it's a story of courage, purpose, and the enduring spirit of human potential.