JTB Promotes Kingdom's Ecotourism, Heritage At Top Resa Tourism Fair

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Board (JTB) showcased its diverse tourism offerings through a Jordanian pavilion at the Top Resa tourism in Paris, held from September 17 to 19.

The event featured the participation of 18 Jordanian agencies, alongside key partners such as Royal Jordanian Airlines, the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority, and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

JTB Director General Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat commended Top Resa as a premier global travel market, emphasising its importance as a platform to boost French tourism to Jordan.

Arabiyat also underscored the potential for establishing new partnerships between Jordanian and French travel agents during the exhibition.

He also outlined incentive programmes designed to attract international tourists, particularly from France, while expressing optimism about the pavilion's ability to garner attention from French media outlets.

The director general also highlighted the Kingdom's appeal as a safe and stable destination with a rich variety of attractions, despite ongoing regional challenges.

Arabiyat also said that Jordan's participation in the fair aligns with the country's broader strategy to boost the tourism sector and promote its rich cultural and natural heritage, noting that the pavilion displayed a wide range of tourism products, from historical landmarks to sustainable ecotourism initiatives.

He also highlighted the significance of cooperation with global tourism partners, pointing out that the exhibition offers an ideal platform to explore new opportunities for cooperation and investment.

Visitors to the pavilion praised its design, especially the main entrance, which was inspired by Hadrian's Arch in the ancient city of Jerash, reflecting Jordan's rich historical legacy.