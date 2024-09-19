Fashion And Philanthropy Highlight The 20Th Annual Fashions With Flair Fashion Show

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Clearwater, Fla. - Taking the Henry Ford quote,“Working together is success” the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) joined forces with more than 300 people to raise funds this weekend for the Pinellas County Sheriff's Athletic League (PAL) and the annual Winter Wonderland. The occasion was the 20th annual Fashions with Flair Fashion Show at the Fort Harrison in downtown Clearwater Florida.



"It was wonderful to be in a room where everyone wanted to enjoy each other's company and raise funds to help families in need in Pinellas County,” said Joanie Sigal, the chairwoman of the event. "I want to personally thank all of those who donated silent auction items, modeled on the runway, styled the models and provided the fashions for the show.”



Noting the ten community leaders who donated their time to model as well as the Pippa Pelure Boutique in St. Petersburg, Sigal said the event was a team effort.



The models this year were: Margaret Word-Burnside (Publisher of Tampa Bay Magazine), Sharon Fekete (13th Avenue Media Founder), Emily Blackburn (Pinellas PAL Business Manager), Seema Ramroop (community activist), Bahiyyah Sadiki (retired educator), Kathy Litton (PAL Board Member), Maureen Gabe (professional model), Denise Hall (professional model), Ruta Petraitis (professional model) and Tracy Stephens (professional model).



“The CCV was founded by a group of Scientologists who wanted to do something to help the children in our community. Scientology's Founder, L. Ron Hubbard, noted that 'When children become unimportant to a society, that society has forfeited its future,'” said Sigal.“We are fortunate to work in partnership with Pinellas PAL, Pippa Pelure and the lovely ladies who modeled for us today to help ensure the children of Pinellas County are kept important to this community.”



Clearwater Community Volunteers is now gearing up for the 31st Annual Winter Wonderland. For more information and updates on Winter Wonderland, go to





About Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV)



The Clearwater Community Volunteers was established in 1994 by parishioners of the Church of Scientology who wanted to put on events and help children and families in need within our community. CCV has since expanded over the years to welcome volunteers from all over Tampa Bay, and from all faiths, who share their purpose.

