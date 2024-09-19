Mohap Explores Avenues Of Boosting Health Collaboration With Serbia

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

HE Dr Al Amiri: UAE provides conducive investments in the sector, particularly attracting health innovations.

Dubai September 19th, 2024: The of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has discussed with the Republic of Serbia ways to boost cooperation in the health sector, enhance collaborative opportunities, exchange healthcare solutions, and foster communication between health institutions in both countries.

Both sides also explored avenues of benefiting from Serbian health companies' innovative approaches and scientific expertise, thereby supporting sustainable development in the healthcare sectors of both nations.

The meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, featured HE Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector, MoHAP, and Dr Danica Savovic, Charg d'Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in Abu Dhabi, along with representatives from Serbia's private health sector.

Strategic International Partnerships



HE Dr Al Amiri emphasized the importance of expanding opportunities for meaningful collaboration and to develop health relations between the two countries. He highlighted that the Ministry is committed to integrating global health expertise and experiences by forging strategic international partnerships that emphasize knowledge exchange and adherence to global best practices, in line with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision.

During the meeting, His Excellency showcased the Ministry's achievements in delivering top-tier health regulatory services, fostering innovation, and leveraging artificial intelligence to advance the future of healthcare, all aimed at enhancing quality of life.

Health Technology

Al Amiri outlined several areas for cooperation, including health technology, innovative healthcare solutions, and the exchange of globally recognised best practices. He also welcomed Serbian health companies to the UAE, highlighting the country's openness to international collaboration.

He stated, 'The UAE provides an attractive environment for health investments. We invite leading Serbian companies that offer innovative solutions capable of enriching our health sector and broadening the range of advanced health solutions available. This collaboration supports our goals of improving our competitive edge and achieving sustainable development.'

Strengthening ties

For their part, the Serbian delegation commended the significant progress made by the UAE's health sector and the excellence of its healthcare system. They expressed a keen interest in advancing health relations between the two nations to the highest levels. The delegation emphasised that the meeting provided an opportunity to foster healthier relations and explore ways to enhance cooperation and share experiences.

At the end of the meeting, both parties agreed to maintain ongoing coordination and regular exchanges of visits to define priorities for future cooperation and establish a roadmap for joint projects that will enhance the quality of health services and strengthen the health systems in both countries, addressing global challenges effectively.

