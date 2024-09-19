Smarttop Additional Top Control For Mclaren 600LT Spider Now Available

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas, Nevada - September 19, 2024: Mods4cars now also offers a retrofittable SmartTOP convertible top control for the McLaren 600LT Spider. The 12C, 650S, 570S and 675LT models are already supported. The SmartTOP module is added to the vehicle and makes everyday life in the convertible easier with its clever additional functions.



Among other things, the SmartTOP module enables one-touch operation of the convertible top. "The interior button no longer needs to be held down during the entire movement of the top. A quick tap of the button is all it takes and the top movement is carried out automatically." explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. This means that SmartTOP customers quickly have both hands on the steering wheel again.



In addition, the top can be operated fully automatically from a distance using the original key fob remote. By pressing a button combination on the key, the soft top movement is set in motion. "Our customers can open the top as they approach the vehicle." continues Sven Tornow. The existing vehicle key fob does not need to be changed for this.



Like every SmartTOP, the comfort module for the McLaren 600LT Spider also offers useful additional functions: The windows can be opened and closed by remote. One-touch operation of the wind deflector is possible. If desired, the operating direction of the convertible top button can be reversed. The current movement of the top is not interrupted by starting or switching off the engine. The module can be deactivated at any time.



All functions of the SmartTOP module can be programmed according to personal preferences. A USB port on the SmartTOP enables connection to a PC/Mac. The SmartTOP module can be conveniently configured and software updates, which are provided free of charge by Mods4cars, can be installed.



The scope of delivery includes a plug-and-play installation kit with plugs in OEM quality, which ensures simple installation. The connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics is established by simply plugging them together. No cables need to be cut, which is why it can be removed at any time without leaving a trace.



The SmartTOP convertible top control for the McLaren 600LT Spider is available for 399.00 EUR + tax.



Mods4cars has been manufacturing its SmartTOP top controls since 2001 for Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. All current convertible and roadster models are supported.



