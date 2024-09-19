Cirtronics Welcomes Patrick Moody As New CEO To Lead Next Era Of Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILFORD, N.H., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirtronics, a leading advanced contract firm, is excited to announce the appointment of Patrick Moody as the new President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Board of Directors member. Founder and former CEO Gerardine Ferlins will continue to contribute to Cirtronics' legacy by remaining on the company's Board of Directors.

Pat Moody, Cirtronics' New President & CEO

Patrick brings over three decades of leadership and applied technical knowledge in electronics manufacturing and business strategy, and is set to lead Cirtronics into its next phase of innovation and success. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Patrick served as an aviation officer and maintenance test pilot in the U.S. Army. Prior to joining Cirtronics, he served as President of KLINGER IGI, a precision fabricator of mechanical and electronic components used in products designed for highly regulated industries like aerospace, defense, and medical device manufacturing. In this role, he led the transformation of their factory automation, supply chain, and sales processes plus achieved AS9100 quality system certification. His extensive leadership experience spans his tenure as LUMI Technologies Ltd.'s Chief Operating Officer as well as his various key Vice President and Director roles at Fleetwood Group, Inc. In addition to streamlining operations and boosting sales performance at these companies, Patrick has also served as both member and chair of Fleetwood's ESOP Board of Trustees. His ESOP experience was further enriched by his time on the Board of the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO).

"Patrick is exceptionally well-suited to lead Cirtronics," said Gerardine Ferlins. "His deep alignment with our company's collaborative culture, coupled with his proven track record, makes him the ideal leader to nurture our future growth. Cirtronics is poised for continued excellence, building on its foundation of innovation, quality and service."

Patrick Moody said, "Cirtronics is an amazing group of people led by one of the most dynamic business leaders I've ever met. Gerardine leaves a tremendous legacy and a strong foundation for growth. I'm honored to have been chosen as her successor in service to our customers, suppliers, employee-owners, and community. Many exciting and transformational projects are already underway that will expand the capabilities of our systems, create operational efficiencies, and elevate what are already high customer collaboration levels. In short, it's a great time in the company's history to join and lead this extraordinary team."

About Cirtronics

Founded in 1979 in Milford, New Hampshire, Cirtronics is a contract manufacturer founded on creating strategic, collaborative, and mutually beneficial relationship with their customers. Cirtronics is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified and FDA registered, underscoring its commitment to quality, precision, and continuous improvement.



At the heart of Cirtronics' mission is the DUO (Do Unto Others) philosophy, which guides every interaction across the company's six key stakeholders: Customers, Employees, Suppliers, the Corporation, the Environment, and the Community. This principle of respect and mutual benefit permeates all aspects of Cirtronics' operations.

Since 2002, Cirtronics has proudly operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company. Cirtronics' culture of ownership runs through all aspects of the organization, extending from supplier partnerships through delivery of each meticulously crafted product. Employee-owners are committed stakeholders who recognize customers as integral partners in their shared success. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Gronvall

[email protected]



SOURCE Cirtronics Corporation

