Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast Introduces Customized ICF Training To Meet 2024 Updated Massachusetts Stretch Energy Code Requirements

The Massachusetts Stretch Code update , which took effect on July 1, 2024 , introduced significant changes to improve energy efficiency in residential construction. Atlantic Builders Northeast , a premier Nudura distributor, is now offering customized training for builders, developers, contractors and installers to help them meet the stretch code requirements with insulated concrete form (ICF).

The more stringent requirements are part of Massachusetts' ongoing efforts to decarbonize the state's building sector and align with its climate goals. The update increases the required R-values for insulation for walls to R-21 to R-25; for roofs/attics to R-49 to R-60; and for floors to an R-30 or higher, depending on the building design and geographic location. The Stretch Code requires that new homes achieve a Home Energy Rating System (HERS) score of 42 to 45 or lower. This is a significant tightening from earlier versions, pushing for greater energy efficiency and reduced greenhouse gas emissions in residential buildings.

Enhanced requirements for greater R-values also apply to Zone 6 residential construction, which includes northern and western Maine, northern New Hampshire and northern and western areas of Connecticut.

The Nudura ICF wall system detail for continuous insulation provides a minimum

R-value of 24 (23.59) – nearly double the Massachusetts Specialized code requirement of R-13.

ICF configurations are available with R-values as high as R-48 , achieved with thicker EPS, surpassing the requirements for both the Massachusetts Stretch Code and Zone 6 construction.

The stricter R-values and air sealing requirements required under the recent Massachusetts update mean that homes will be significantly more energy-efficient, reducing heating and cooling costs for homeowners over the life of the building. The new, customized training available through Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast is designed to address concerns of professionals who need to meet these stricter requirements. The training session demonstrates how ICF construction can result in higher R-values to help achieve the tougher HERS score.

Nudura ICF combines multiple construction steps into one system , making the new requirements easier to achieve in a shorter timeframe. Traditional construction involves separate steps for installing structural framing, insulation, and vapor barriers. With ICF, these elements are integrated into the form itself, significantly reducing labor and time. This streamlined process not only simplifies construction but also reduces the margin for error, leading to a more airtight and energy-efficient building.

ICF systems like Nudura are inherently airtight due to their monolithic structure. The Nudura ICF system creates a continuous thermal barrier, reducing heat loss and improving overall energy efficiency , which contributes to achieving the mandated HERS score. The continuous concrete core between insulation layers minimizes air leakage, reducing the need for additional sealing measures. This makes it easier to comply with the air-tightness requirements and stringent blower door tests specified in the updated Stretch Energy Code.

The thermal mass of the concrete in ICF walls helps to stabilize indoor temperatures by absorbing and slowly releasing heat. This leads to reduced energy demand for heating and cooling, further supporting the energy efficiency goals of the Stretch Code. The thermal mass effect of ICF walls complements other energy-saving measures, such as renewable energy integration, which is encouraged by the 2024 code.

In addition to customized training, Atlantic Builders Supply offers private group training, for Nudura Installer certification and professional association training for continuing education credits.

