AEG's Ted Tanner Named To Sports Business Journals Power Players List

(MENAFN- 3BL) Ted Tanner, Executive Vice President of Development, AEG, has recently been named to Sports Business Journal's (SBJ) Power Players list, recognizing his influence and leadership in shaping the landscape of sports and entertainment venues across the globe.

With over 26 years of experience at AEG, Tanner has played a critical role in the design, development and management of world-class venues such as L.A. LIVE, Dignity Sports Park, The O2 London and Uber Platz Berlin. His leadership has significantly contributed to the transformation of cities into world class sports and entertainment destinations.

Tanner's inclusion in this year's list highlights his visionary approach, focusing on sustainability, fan experience and community impact. His work not only enhances the venues where the world's biggest events take place but also drives urban revitalization and economic development in the surrounding areas, creating long-lasting benefits for local communities.

The Power Players List, compiled by Sports Business Journal, honors top executives in the sports industry who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. To learn more about SBJ's Power Players, please click here .