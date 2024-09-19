Bar None Auction To Bring Monthly Public Auctions To Southern California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FONTANA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bar None Auction, the premier auctioneer of the West Coast, is proud to announce the opening of a new auction location in Fontana, CA. Bar None Auction specializes in Monthly Public Heavy Equipment auctions throughout the Western United States.

Fontana Auction - Inventory Variety

Continue Reading

The new Fontana auction site is located at 10375 Beech Avenue off the major highway 10 freeway. This facility has a newly remodeled office, detail and reconditioning shop, and ample outdoor storage to sell 1,000's of heavy equipment and commercial truck assets each month. "The new location will service

all the major equipment rental companies, contractors, equipment and commercial truck dealers, and Government Agencies in Southern California!" said Josh Seidel, Owner of Bar None Auction. "We've been servicing these customers from afar, but with our new Fontana location we can better serve our Southern California Buyers and Sellers."

Bar None Auction also sells a large amount of Government surplus directly from the State of California. Items sold by the State vary from road maintenance equipment, large fleet and commercial trucks, passengers vehicles, trailers, and more. These items are sold to the highest bidder regardless of price!

Bar None Auction will conduct its first public auction in Fontana on October the 4th. This auction will be a multimillion-dollar sale with over 600 items ranging from Motor Graders, Backhoes, Skid Steers, Excavators, Transport and commercial Trucks, Contractor Work Trucks, Passenger Vehicles, and more. The first item will be sold at 8:30am in the morning and will continue until every item has been sold. To Register for the auction, go to href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">BarNoneAuctio

Bar None Auction is open to the public for consignments. If you have something to sell and would like to consign to one of our upcoming auctions, contact the sales team at 909-383-5500 immediately so your item can be advertised in our upcoming auctions. Visit

for more information.

About Bar None Auction:

Founded in 1993, Bar None Auction conducts premier monthly public auctions that specialize in heavy equipment, commercial and consumer vehicles and industrial support items. Auctions are conducted year-round throughout the Western US including Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, California, Nevada and Arizona with permanent locations in Sacramento, CA, Fontana, CA, and

Woodburn, OR. The leadership team of Bar None Auction has over a century of senior corporate experience that extends beyond auction services. Bar None Auction is a California corporation headquartered in Sacramento, CA.

CONTACT: Jeff Huber, [email protected]



SOURCE Bar None Auction

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED