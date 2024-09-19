Minister Babayev Meets UN Climate Adviser Ahead Of COP29 In Azerbaijan
Nazrin Abdul
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev met
with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Special Adviser on Climate
Action Andrew Harper, Azernews reports citing the
Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
During the meeting, views were exchanged on preparations for the
29th session of the conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in
Azerbaijan in November this year. This decision was made at the
COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11 of last year.
Baku, which will become the center of the world for two weeks, is
expected to receive about 70,000 to 80,000 foreign guests.
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an
agreement signed in June 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de
Janeiro, aimed at preventing dangerous human interference with the
climate system. The abbreviation "COP" (Conference of Parties)
refers to the "Conference of the Parties," the highest legislative
body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on
Climate Change.
A total of 198 countries participate in the convention. Unless
the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first
COP took place in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is
located in Bonn.
