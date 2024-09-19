Urban Arrow Brings Bosch Smart System To Award-Winning Family Line Of Ecargo Bikes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Discover the Joy of Life Up Front with Urban Arrow's Newly Updated, Iconic Front Loader

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

After more than a decade of leading the charge for innovation in smart urban mobility, Urban Arrow

is proud to introduce the newest member of the family with an update to its beloved Family Line of electric cargo bikes. Built to take families with little ones wherever they want to go, the Urban Arrow Family Performance and Cargo Line bikes are upgrading to the Bosch Smart System. The advanced connectivity and performance optimization mean safer, more efficient rides with customizable ride modes to match various conditions. Real-time data and seamless smartphone integration provide peace of mind, ensuring the bike is always in top condition and ready for any family adventure. Whether it's dropping the kids at school,

zig-zagging through traffic effortlessly, or taking a scenic detour along the beach, the possibilities are endless with the newly updated front loader e-cargo bikes.

Urban Arrow

Potential customers often express a fear of theft when considering cargo bikes. In response,

Urban Arrow is equipping its Cargo Line with a Bosch Connect Module and offering a free subscription for the first year (subsequently $59.99 per year). This free upgrade includes the installation of an anti-theft module, providing an extra layer of safety and protection for the bike. Integrated into the motor, this module features motion sensors that trigger a loud alarm and send a phone notification if tampered with. It also allows for remote motor locking, GPS tracking, and automated theft reporting to the police.

The Iconic Front Loader

What makes Urban Arrow's bikes different from most U.S. competitors is its iconic front loader design, which places precious cargo in front for easy and safer interactions compared to the traditional long-tail cargo bike which requires riders to look behind to interact. It features a three-point seatbelt and the EPP box (more like a large inverted helmet) to keep the smallest passengers safe. Plus, with a lower center of gravity riders will have better balance and a more stable riding experience offering enhanced safety.

Urban Arrow's front loader also makes it easy to tailor to families' specific needs. Need to transport up to four kids or add luggage? No problem, the bike can easily be expanded with an extra bench, floor mat, or rear carrier. A car seat can even be installed so that even the youngest one can join the adventure. Live in a rainy or extra sunny area? Protect precious cargo with a rain or suncover. The possibilities to create a bike that fits each family are endless.

"E-cargo bikes continue to grow in popularity in North America. What was once a niche product for early adopters is becoming more mainstream as the costs and complexities of car ownership increase and bike infrastructure improves and expands," said Mark Danhof, General Manager of Urban Arrow North America. "Urban Arrow's safe, spacious, and powerful front-loader e-cargo bikes offer a true alternative as a second car replacement for families. These latest updates to the Family bike build on an exceptional platform and we are thrilled to bring this bike to more families across the region.

Two Options for the Family On-the-Go

With busy schedules, endless after-school activities, and shopping trips, the renewed Family line comes in two variants: the Performance Line (MSRP of $6,999) and the Cargo Line (MSRP $7,999). This makes the Urban Arrow Family bikes even better for families, offering enhanced safety, increased battery life, and efficient power management for longer rides, in addition to three main differences between the offerings, including:



Motor: Both models have Bosch-specced mid-drive motors and a bigger 545Wh battery, providing ample range for trips. The Performance Line is the most affordable model with 75 Nm of torque support. The Cargo Line has the most powerful assistance thanks to a Bosch Cargo Line Gen 4, with 85 Nm of torque support.

Enhanced Display: The Cargo and Performance lines are both equipped with an added LED remote control on the steering wheel next to the display. The Performance Line is specced with the Intuvia 100 display, whereas the Cargo line features the larger Kiox display which connects seamlessly with the eBike Connect smartphone app, helping riders navigate with ease. With a clear color display, all ride data can be seen at a glance. Plus, a separate control unit lets riders manage their bike through the eBike Connect app. The Kiox records trips and sends data via Bluetooth to the eBike Connect portal, so riders are always connected and informed. Belts & Chains: The Cargo Line features the Gates carbon belt that offers a nearly maintenance-free ride and exceptional longevity. The Performance Line is specced with an extra strong KMC chain, designed to perform under heavy loads.

The updated Urban Arrow Family Cargo Line electric bike is shipping to its network of certified retailers now. For more information regarding the complete line of Urban Arrow electric bikes and to find a retailer visit urbanarrow.

A BOUT URBAN ARROW : Urban Arrow was the first electric cargo bike on the European market and is the most sold family cargo bike with more than 100,000 bikes riding on the streets worldwide today.

Founded in 2011 by two dads from Amsterdam, Urban Arrow is the world's leading manufacturer of electric cargo bikes. With its North American headquarters in Santa Cruz, California, the company makes high-quality electric cargo bikes and plays an important role for young families and companies all over the world. Whether you want to take children safely to school without hassle, deliver an important package to a customer, or perhaps just make the city a bit cleaner and reduce your footprint on the world. Urban Arrow ensures that it will be the best ride of your day. As part of Pon, Urban Arrow has the ambition to transport electric cargo bikes further around the world and thus make cities cleaner, quieter and more livable.

URBAN ARROW MEDIA CONTACT:

Vicky Franco

Lately Collective

619.410.2929

[email protected]



SOURCE Urban Arrow

