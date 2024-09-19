Televised debate for mayoral race in São Paulo, Brazil, takes unexpected, dramatic turn

(MENAFN) A televised debate for the mayoral race in São Paulo, Brazil, took an unexpected and dramatic turn when candidate José Luiz Datina physically assaulted his rival, Pablo Marsal, drawing widespread attention and outrage. The heated exchange unfolded in a city renowned for its significance, with a population exceeding 12 million.



Tensions escalated during the debate when Marsal provoked Datina by bringing up allegations of sexual harassment from 2019, made by a female reporter against Datina, who later recanted her accusations. Datina was visibly distressed by the reference, asserting that the topic was inappropriate for discussion and had caused considerable emotional strain for his family.



Marsal's remarks included derogatory comments, one of which called Datina "a dog that barks and does not bite." In a fit of anger, Datina retorted, claiming that Marsal lacked the courage to confront him physically. This exchange culminated in Datina striking Marsal with a chair, leaving Marsal struggling to breathe. Brazilian media reports confirmed that he sustained a fractured rib and a dislocated finger as a result of the incident.



This episode underscores the fierce rivalries that characterize São Paulo's political environment, a key player in Brazil's broader political and economic framework. The shocking nature of the incident, witnessed live by viewers, has sparked discussions about the standards of behavior expected from individuals in such high-profile positions.



After the altercation, emergency services attended to Marsal’s injuries, while the implications of this violent confrontation for both candidates and their campaigns loom large. As São Paulo gears up for an important electoral decision, the repercussions of this debate could significantly shape public opinion and influence the political landscape in the city.

MENAFN19092024000045015687ID1108692075