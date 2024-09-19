White House categorically denies any U.S. involvement in recent bombing of communication devices in Lebanon

(MENAFN) The White House has categorically denied any U.S. involvement in the recent bombing of communication devices in Lebanon, which took place on a Tuesday. This assertion follows claims from Israel’s official broadcaster the subsequent Wednesday, suggesting potential coordination between the United States and Israel concerning these strikes.



John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, stressed that the United States had no role in the bombings. He indicated that Washington remains committed to efforts aimed at de-escalating the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, emphasizing the importance of dialogue during this tense period.



This position was reinforced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a press conference held in Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abd Al-Ati. Blinken reiterated that the U.S. had not been aware of the bombings beforehand and confirmed that the country did not participate in any way.



In a related matter, an Iranian source shared with Al-Jazeera that the United States had sent a message to Tehran, relayed through a third party, explicitly denying involvement in the bombings. This communication reportedly called on Iran to maintain restraint in light of the incident and expressed regret over injuries sustained by the Iranian ambassador during the explosion.



In reaction to the bombing, an Iranian representative addressed the United Nations, stating that Iran seeks accountability for the attack on its ambassador in Lebanon. The delegate emphasized that Iran reserves the right to take necessary actions under international law, labeling the incident a "crime and heinous violation."



As tensions continue to rise in the region, the situation remains precarious, with diplomatic relations being strained amid a backdrop of accusations and counterclaims among the involved nations. The unfolding dynamics highlight the complexities of regional politics and the challenges facing diplomatic efforts in an increasingly volatile environment.

