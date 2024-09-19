Ventilation, Fire-Fighting Equipment, And Metal Products Factory Inaugurated At Aghdam Industrial Park
Date
9/19/2024 7:16:56 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 19, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Ilham Aliyev, attended the opening of a factory specialized in the
production of ventilation, fire-fighting equipment, and metal
products at Aghdam Industrial Park, Azernews
reports.
MENAFN19092024000195011045ID1108691900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.