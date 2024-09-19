Ventilation, Fire-Fighting Equipment, And Metal Products Factory Inaugurated At Aghdam Industrial Park

( MENAFN - AzerNews) On September 19, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, attended the opening of a factory specialized in the production of ventilation, fire-fighting equipment, and metal products at Aghdam Industrial Park, Azernews reports.

