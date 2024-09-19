The National Alliance For Hispanic Health Launches New Bilingual Infographics For FDA's National Hispanic Family Cancer Awareness Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Understanding the unique cultural and needs of our communities is essential. That's why we developed these infographics-

"Let's help each other prevent cancer by taking these 10 steps,"

to provide practical and accessible information on 10 steps we can all take in our daily routines to help prevent cancer and improve our overall health and well-being," said Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance).

In support of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) upcoming National Hispanic Family Cancer Awareness Week (September 20-26, 2024), the Alliance, in collaboration with the Healthy Americas Foundation, announced the release of two new infographics, available in both English and Spanish. These resources are designed to support Hispanic families across the nation to take proactive steps in reducing their cancer risk.

National Hispanic Family Cancer Awareness Week is dedicated to raising awareness about cancer prevention and early detection within Hispanic communities. The Alliance infographics focus on critical areas of cancer prevention, including:

Tips for avoiding smoke and harmful pollutants.Advice on choosing whole foods and identifying harmful ingredients.Strategies for managing stress and supporting mental well-being.Guidance on reducing sugar intake to lower cancer risk.Encouragement to maintain physical activity suitable for all abilities.The importance of drinking clean, safe water.How to prevent skin cancer by shielding against UV rays.The significance of regular screenings and vaccinations.Understanding the link between alcohol consumption and cancer.Resources for accessing further information and support.

"Our mission is to support the Hispanic community with the knowledge and tools that are essential to making informed health decisions," said Dr. Delgado. "These bilingual infographics are new resources for promoting cancer awareness and prevention."

The Alliance and the Healthy Americas Foundation encourage widespread sharing of these infographics on social media (#LatinoCancer), in community centers, clinics, and other public spaces during National Hispanic Family Cancer Awareness Week. These free resources are designed to convey crucial cancer prevention information in a way that is easy to understand, culturally relevant, and accessible in both English and Spanish. More information on cancer prevention services in your community are available by calling the Alliance's toll-free and bilingual National Hispanic Family Health Helpline at 1-866-783-2645.

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health

(The Alliance)

The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States with a mission to achieve the best health for all. For more information visit us at

.

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED