Siris Announces Sale Of Fiery To Seiko Epson Corporation

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siris (together with its affiliates, including for Imaging, "Siris"), a leading private equity firm focused on investing and driving value creation in companies, today announced the sale of Fiery, LLC ("Fiery") to global leader Seiko Epson Corporation ("Epson") in a transaction valued at approximately $591 million.

Fiery is a leading provider of digital front end ("DFE") servers and workflow solutions for the growing industrial and graphic arts print sectors. Utilizing a combination of software and cloud-based technologies, Fiery has a demonstrated track record of delivering fast performance, stunning color and exceptional print quality across a broad range of production printing devices.

Fiery was acquired as part of Siris' take-private acquisition of EFI in 2019. As part of its value creation strategy, Siris operationalized Fiery as an independent company in order to position it for a strategic exit. The divestiture of Fiery is the second carveout that Siris has completed from the broader EFI portfolio, after previously selling eProductivity Software to Symphony Technology Group, announced in 2022.

"Since our investment in Fiery in 2019, Toby and the team have grown the company's leadership position in the DFE market, making significant progress expanding the product portfolio and deepening strategic partnerships," said Frank Baker, a Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Siris. "Our partnership with Fiery is a great example of how we partner with management teams to drive value and position companies for continued long-term success. We look forward to seeing how the company continues to thrive with Epson moving forward."

Mr. Baker added, "Post separation and divestiture of Fiery and eProductivity Software, EFI is now a streamlined, leading provider of industrial inkjet solutions for the display graphics, packaging and textiles industries with a broad range of printers, inks and service capabilities. We will continue to support EFI as it drives the exciting digital printing transition across a broad range of industrial end markets globally."

"With Siris' partnership and investment, we successfully raised the standards of digital printing excellence across a diverse range of operating segments," said Toby Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Fiery. "We are thrilled to embark on our next phase of growth alongside Epson, as we continue to provide our customers with dynamic solutions for their digital printing needs."

The transaction is expected to close within 2024, subject to customary closing conditions including required regulatory approvals. Upon transaction close, Fiery will become part of the Epson group, retain its current name and organizational structure and continue to operate from its existing offices.

DC Advisory and UBS Investment Bank acted as exclusive financial advisors to EFI in connection with the sale of its interests in Fiery, LLC to Seiko Epson Corporation. Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to Siris.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that targets control investments in companies that provide mission-critical technology infrastructure. Siris leverages its network of exclusive Executive Partners to identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris is based in New York and West Palm Beach and has approximately $7 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023.



About Fiery

Fiery is the leading provider of digital front ends (DFEs) and workflow solutions for the global print industry. With a customer base that includes over 2 million DFEs sold worldwide, Fiery's industry-leading software and cloud-based technologies deliver the best possible performance, color, and print quality across a broad range of production printing devices.



Fiery's innovative solutions empower commercial print, industrial, packaging, signs and display graphics, ceramics, building materials, textiles, and more. Through over 30 years of excellent support and service, Fiery has built an unmatched community of customers, dealers, and partners.



Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all other information in this communication consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and related oral statements Siris may make, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied.

For example, (1) conditions to the closing of the transaction may not be satisfied, (2) the timing of completion of the transactions is uncertain, (3) the business of Fiery may suffer as a result of uncertainty surrounding the transaction, (4) events, changes or other circumstances could occur that could give rise to the termination of the agreement, (5) there are risks related to disruption of the management's attention from the ongoing business operations of Fiery due to the transaction, (6) the announcement or pendency of the transaction could affect the relationships of Fiery with its clients, operating results and business generally, including on the ability of Fiery to retain employees, (7) the outcome of any legal proceedings initiated against Fiery following the announcement of the transaction could adversely affect Fiery, including the ability to consummate the transaction, and (8) Fiery may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors.

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included herein and elsewhere. Siris does not undertake any obligation to update, correct or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements.

