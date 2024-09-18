At Least 14 Deaths In Fresh Wave Of Communication Device Blasts In Lebanon
Date
9/18/2024 7:14:13 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The number of casualties in second wave of blasts of portable communication devices in Lebanon rose further to 14 deaths and 450 injuries on Wednesday.
Hundreds of ICOM IC-V82 Walkie Talkie handheld transceivers have been detonated after being imported without license from the Lebanese Ministry of Communication, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health.
Today's blasts, which followed yesterday deadly blasts of pager devices, took the total number of victims to 26 dead, including children, and more than 3,000 injured. (pickup previous)
hss
MENAFN18092024000071011013ID1108690139
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.