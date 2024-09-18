At Least 14 Deaths In Fresh Wave Of Communication Device Blasts In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The number of casualties in second wave of blasts of portable communication devices in Lebanon rose further to 14 deaths and 450 injuries on Wednesday.

Hundreds of ICOM IC-V82 Walkie Talkie handheld transceivers have been detonated after being imported without license from the Lebanese of Communication, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health.

Today's blasts, which followed yesterday deadly blasts of pager devices, took the total number of to 26 dead, including children, and more than 3,000 injured. (pickup previous)

