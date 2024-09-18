(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a move to strengthen its position in the North American market, Gerdau has announced a significant acquisition.



The Brazilian steel giant has agreed to purchase assets from Dales Recycling Partnership for approximately $60 million.



This aims to enhance Gerdau's ferrous scrap operations in the United States. The deal encompasses assets across three states: Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri.



Gerdau will acquire land, inventory, and fixed assets associated with Dales Recycling's operations in these locations.







This expansion aligns perfectly with Gerdau's long-term growth strategy and competitive vision.



By increasing its captive ferrous scrap capture through proprietary channels, Gerdau seeks to secure a reliable supply of raw materials.



This approach will ensure a competitive cost structure for the company's operations. The move demonstrates Gerdau's commitment to vertical integration and supply chain optimization.



Gerdau Ameristeel US Inc., the company's North American subsidiary, will oversee the acquisition process.



The transaction's completion hinges on customary closing conditions typical for deals of this nature. This cautious approach reflects Gerdau's prudent business practices.

Gerdau's Strategic Expansion: A $60 Million Investment in Ferrous Scrap Recycling

The company emphasizes that this acquisition aligns with its broader strategy of growth and operational competitiveness.



Additionally, the company seeks to expand its presence in markets offering superior profitability for its business segments.



This investment highlights Gerdau's confidence in the North American market and the recycling sector.



By strengthening its position in ferrous scrap recycling, Gerdau demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and resource efficiency. The move also positions the company to better navigate fluctuations in raw material prices.



As the steel industry evolves, Gerdau's proactive approach sets a precedent for strategic growth.



