Hassan Asserts Accountability And Urgency As Key Focus For New Cabinet

Amman, Sept. 18 (Petra) -- Prime Jaafar Hassan urged his cabinet to work relentlessly, emphasizing the importance of delivering results promptly and efficiently.Addressing his ministers during the inaugural Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Hassan said, "I'm not asking for the impossible, but I expect you to work tirelessly every day and every hour, with no delay or hesitation. This is a duty to every citizen. We are accountable to the people and to the King."He reminded the ministers that "every hour of work is a right owed to the nation," underscoring the gravity of their responsibilities. Hassan outlined that the government's objectives are clear, shaped by King Abdullah II's vision through the three pillars of modernization and the directives in the Royal designation letter, which prioritize immediate and continuous efforts.The prime minister announced that the Cabinet would hold monthly meetings in various provinces to address regional needs and directly engage with citizens. He also committed to personally visiting towns, villages, and refugee camps weekly to assess needs firsthand and deliver swift solutions.Hassan stressed that the government will build on the achievements of its predecessors, stating, "We have no time to reinvent plans. We are in a race against time to make a tangible impact and restore citizens' trust in the government's path."He pointed out that many members of the ministerial team were selected for their active roles in shaping and implementing modernization initiatives, expressing confidence in their ability to hit the ground running and drive progress in strategic sectors without interruption."We are here to achieve results," Hassan said, adding that economic modernization is at the forefront of the government's priorities. He highlighted the need to expand productive sectors, enhance competitiveness, attract investment, and break the stagnation of economic growth.He also stressed the importance of public sector modernization, calling it the "complementary face" of economic reform. He emphasized that efficiency, productivity, and service excellence should be the foundation for everyone working in the public sector.A ministerial retreat, including ministry secretaries-general, will be held this Saturday to establish a performance measurement framework linked to the government's modernization programs, ensuring clear benchmarks for each ministry's achievements.Additionally, Hassan announced regular meetings with private sector stakeholders to ensure the continuous development of the economic vision's implementation."We stand at the threshold of a new era for parliamentary work and democracy in Jordan," Hassan said, highlighting that the election of the 20th Parliament is evidence of the progress toward political modernization, strengthening national unity, and enhancing the country's resilience.Hassan reaffirmed the government's commitment to open dialogue with all national political forces and stressed the importance of institutional cooperation with Parliament and political parties. He called for broadening consensus and dealing with differences in a constructive manner to continue advancing political modernization, in line with King Abdullah's vision.The prime minister also emphasized the vital role of professional and national media as key partners, urging ministers to engage with the media to explain government policies and decisions transparently. "It is the right of every citizen to be informed about government programs, and we must not leave room for misinformation and rumors."Hassan concluded by expressing his hope that the government would serve the country and its people with wisdom and determination, guided by the leadership of King Abdullah II and supported by Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II.