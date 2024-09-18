General Hladkov: Ukraine Is Improving Its Drones To Resist Enemy Electronic Warfare
Date
9/18/2024 3:12:44 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has workshops where it improves drone parts to increase efficiency at the front and resilience to enemy electronic warfare systems.
This was announced by the First Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (Chief of Staff), Brigadier General Vadym Hladkov in his first interview with Ukrinform.
“We already have our own workshops where we assemble drones and improve them. We also have certain facilities where we customize or repair them, eliminate defects or defects - this also happens. [We improve] batteries, control boards, dumping systems, and so on. This increases the effectiveness of their use and resistance to enemy electronic warfare,” he said.
Read also:
General Hladkov
: Ukrainian EW has begun to counteract enemy drones
Hladkov also added that antennas and controllers on drones are being modified. According to him, the state is now increasing the production of weapons, including drones . At the same time, he emphasized that the enemy is also increasing its own weapons production.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Air Defense Forces shot down 46 Shahed attack drones out of 52 that Russia launched at Ukraine.
MENAFN18092024000193011044ID1108689533
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.