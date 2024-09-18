General Hladkov: Ukraine Is Improving Its Drones To Resist Enemy Electronic Warfare

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has workshops where it improves drone parts to increase efficiency at the front and resilience to enemy electronic warfare systems.

This was announced by the First Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (Chief of Staff), Brigadier General Vadym Hladkov in his first interview with Ukrinform.

“We already have our own workshops where we assemble drones and improve them. We also have certain facilities where we customize or repair them, eliminate defects or defects - this also happens. [We improve] batteries, control boards, dumping systems, and so on. This increases the effectiveness of their use and resistance to enemy electronic warfare,” he said.

Hladkov also added that antennas and controllers on drones are being modified. According to him, the state is now increasing the production of weapons, including drones . At the same time, he emphasized that the enemy is also increasing its own weapons production.

