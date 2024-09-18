Mirage Fighter Jets For Ukraine To Be Able To Hit Surface Targets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The French Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets, which are to be delivered to Ukraine, will be converted to enable them to engage surface targets.

Initially, the Mirage 2000-5F was designed to launch air-to-air missiles, reports Ukrinform with reference to Sud-Ouest.

"Part of the Mirage 2000-5F aircraft, which France plans to deliver to Ukraine, will be converted in Cazaux (the airbase of the Main Directorate of Armaments in the southwest of the country - ed). This will allow them to fire at surface targets," said Damien Brenot, Flight Test Center Director at France's Directorate General for Defense Procurement.

He also noted that the upgrades are underway: "Our task is to equip the troops for today and for tomorrow."

Ukraine has clear understanding of steps to increase F-16 fleet - Zelensky

According to the AIR and COSMOS outlet, such a modification is not seen as a revolution for these aircraft, since the Greek Mirage 2000-5 Mk2s and some others are already capable of carrying air-to-surface or air-to-sea munitions. In particular, they can be equipped with SCALP-EG cruise missiles or Exocet anti-ship missiles.

"We should not focus only on ammunition because the transformation can affect other equipment as well. For example, will the aircraft be capable of carrying pods with laser pointers, in particular, to fire laser-guided munitions?" the article says.

In any case, the newspaper adds, these changes are yet to be tested at an airbase in France.

In June, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the transfer of Mirage fighter jets to Ukraine and the training of pilots on French soil. He refused to name the exact number of planes in question.

Photo: AAE