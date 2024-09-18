Kuwait Affirms Vital Role Of IAEA For Nuclear Energy Safety At The Global Level

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Wednesday affirmed role of the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) in know-how transfer, benefiting from nuclear applications, bolstering the nuclear security safety in the member states as well as its role in enforcing safeguards in line with the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The stand was expressed by the State of Kuwait Ambassador to Austria and its Permanent Representative at the international agency Talal Al-Fassam during the 68th session of the agency's general convention, currently held here.

Ambassador Al-Fassam, in his address, has affirmed the State of Kuwait's continuous keenness on cooperating with the IAEA's various departments for building capacities of the relevant national institutions to execute key projects for economic and social development, cement the coordination and and work with the member countries for executing the concept, "the nuclear energy for peace and development."

Touching on Kuwait's relationship with the IAEA, Al-Fassam noted that this year marks the 60th anniversary of Kuwait's joining of the agency, in 1964.

The State of Kuwait, throughout these 60 years, keeenly supported the IAEA, contributing in he three stages of the overhaul programs of the agency's laboratories, in the fund for nuclear energy peaceful usage initiative, setting up the nuclear fuel bank, in addition to Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research's participation in the UN framework conference on climate change (28COP) and presenting the Kuwaiti explorer's ship during the convention.

Kuwait's participation in the event emanates from its belief in the necessity of joint action and international cooperation to address pending global issues such as the climate change and oceans pollution, Ambassador Al-Fassam stated, expressing aspiration to ehance the cooperation at these levels to make further achievements at the national and international levels.

As to the technical cooperation progream, the Kuwaiti Ambassador HAS affirmed that the State of Kuwait dedicates speciual concern for the program for it constitutes a basis for building the national potentials.

Last year witnessed cooperation for executing a number of projects, distinguished with a high degree of success, he said, noting that the national program for technical cooperation comprises nine ventuRes, based on the state plan for the 2020-2025 period. They cover a wide range of sectors for producing genetically modified crops, extracting clean water from the lower earth strata, combating and treating cancerous diseases, monitoring plastic pollution of the sea and its effect on sea food.

He boasted that the State of Kuwait hosts three service and cooperation centers with the IAEA, specialized in medicines, marine environment and protection against radiation. These centers have been chosen by the IAEA to help it in the execution of research programs, backing regional and internatonal ventures. Additionally, the center for environmental and biological research at KISR for 2023-2024 has been designated to monitor marine radiation.

Ambassador Al-Fassam has expressed his aspiration toward more cooperation, establishing new partnerships through the agency's initiatives such as "the initiative of the hope radiation," noting that a delegation from Kuwait center for combating cancer visited the IAEA headquarters last week for examining best services and medical care for the cancer patients.

Touching on the cooperation in the realm of nuclear security, he said it is based on the national integrated plan for nuclear security that proved, over the past years, that it is an effective mechanism that backs up a comprehensive approach for nuclear security in Kuwait.

This plan, he has contined, plays a pivotal role in guiding the national efforts toward establishbing a solid and sustainable infrastrcuture for nuclear security at the national level. In the past year, the cooperation focused on boosting the institutional, human and technical capacities including the observation and securing the radioactive materials, the national response scheme, illegal trade and observing the borders.

Kuwait, he has continued, is keen on presenting its reports to the meeting of parties bonded in the nuclear safety treaty. Moreover, it affirmed on March 14, 2024, its support and adherence to the rules of conduct for security of nuclear and radioactive materials, thus becoming the 151st state that declared backing for the international initiative, Al-Fassam said.

He called on Iran to continue cooperating with the IAEA and fully comply with the comprehensive task plan in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

He expressed aspiration that Iran would endorse and execute the inspection protocol so that the agency would be able to verify non-existence of nuclear materials or activities. He made an identical call on North Korea and reiterated Kuwait's call that the Middle East be cleansed of nuclear arms and weapons of mass destruction. (end)

