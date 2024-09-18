(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In The Know Experiences, part of Global Collection, will harness the power of artificial intelligence to deliver the most remarkable travel experiences across the globe

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Travel Collection (GTC), the leading community of travel advisors for luxury leisure, VIP corporate and entertainment travel, announced today that it is expanding its relationship with Nicer, the pioneering travel company that blends traditional travel advisors with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to plan and book more perfect trips.

Global Travel Collection Expands Partnership with Travel Startup Nicer to Supercharge Travel Advisors with Technology

Nicer has been operating as an affiliate of Global Travel Collection for the past year but this expanded partnership will create an agency-platform hybrid as Nicer enters into a joint venture with In the Know Experiences (ITKE), a boutique luxury travel and lifestyle agency within Global Travel Collection. Leveraging Nicer's groundbreaking technology and artificial intelligence tools, ITKE advisors will be empowered to sell travel in the digital age, with an innovative approach to business that's seamless and efficient.

"Nicer's unique approach of blending technology with the irreplaceable human touch of travel advisors is an ideal fit for Global Travel Collection," said Global Travel Collection President Angie Licea. "We are excited to merge Nicer's unique and powerful technology with our In the Know Experiences travel agency brand, whose approach to travel is focused on designing experiences that are as unique as its clients."

Founded in 2023, Nicer provides travel advisors with tools that use artificial intelligence and other modern technologies to help them make their work more efficient and more profitable. Through its partnerships with hotels, airlines, tour operators and other travel suppliers, Nicer provides travelers with exclusive access and perks for trips planned through technology-assisted human expertise.

"Nicer is founded by travel agents," said Ragan Stone, co-Founder and CEO of Nicer. "We believe that human advisors deliver the best travel experiences, and Global Travel Collection has given Nicer the opportunity to focus on building innovative technology while giving advisors peace of mind that they also have access to the best travel partners."

"We started Nicer with a vision of empowering travel advisors while providing travelers with a perfect combination of high-tech and high-touch," said Carlos Garcia, Executive Chairman of Nicer. "The partnership between Global Travel Collection and Nicer makes that a reality."

Advisors interested in exploring an affiliation with Global Travel Collection and leveraging the modern technology of Nicer to grow your business can contact [email protected] .

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection , part of Internova Travel Group, is the most influential collection of international luxury travel agencies. More than 1,500 advisors are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. Global Travel Collection's combined global reach and leverage translate into value, recognition and preferential treatment for its world traveler clients.



About Nicer

Nicer Travel

blends traditional travel advising with cutting-edge AI technology. Our mission is to democratize access to expert travel advisors. Nicer empowers travel advisors with artificial intelligence and modern technology to elevate travel experiences. By combining the power of human expertise with cutting-edge AI and RPA (Robotic Process Automation), Nicer unlocks a more robust and efficient travel business.



CONTACT:

Gina Nisi

[email protected]



Nicer Press Office

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Travel Collection

