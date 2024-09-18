Mountain Creek Ski Resort To Feature Skylift Lodge For Airbnb Rentals In Vernon NJ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SkyLift Lodge , a brand-new Airbnb nestled in the scenic Mountain Creek area of Vernon Township , NJ, is now open for bookings. Offering a perfect retreat for adventure seekers, nature lovers, and families, SkyLift Lodge provides guests with comfort, modern amenities, and breathtaking views-all just minutes from Mountain Creek Resort's world-class outdoor activities. Located just 1-hour from New York City and less than 15 minutes from Warwick, NY, this Mountain Creek Airbnb rental has been awarded with 100+/ 5-star reviews since 2018.

SkyLift Lodge is ideally situated near Mountain Creek Resort, providing guests with easy access to skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking, and the resort's water park. The lodge is also close to local hiking trails and scenic overlooks.

Stylish and Comfortable: The newly renovated SkyLift Lodge features a fully-equipped kitchen, a spacious living room with mountain views, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. Guests can enjoy high-speed Wi-Fi, smart TVs, and a two outdoor deck perfect for taking in panoramic views of the mountains.

Sleeps Up to 10 Guests: With comfortable accommodations, SkyLift Lodge is ideal for families, couples, or small groups seeking an outdoor adventure or a peaceful escape.

"We are thrilled to launch SkyLift Lodge in such a sought-after location," said Julian Romero of Shore Drive Realty. "Mountain Creek is a year-round destination with incredible outdoor activities, and our Airbnb lodge is perfectly positioned to offer guests both excitement and relaxation."

SkyLift Lodge is located in the heart of Vernon Township, a hidden gem in New Jersey's Sussex County. Visitors can explore a variety of nearby attractions, including the Appalachian Trail, local wineries, Crystal Springs Resort, and Warwick Drive-In Theater. Whether it's skiing in the winter, hiking in the summer, or simply enjoying the serenity of the mountains, there's something for everyone.

SkyLift Lodge is now available for short-term rentals. Whether you're planning a ski trip, a mountain biking weekend, or just a relaxing getaway, this cozy lodge is the perfect place to unwind. For more information or to book your stay, visit our website at SkyLiftLodge or contact us at 201-870-4322

SkyLift Lodge is dedicated to providing an exceptional vacation experience. With a focus on comfort, style, and unbeatable access to the best of Vernon Township, the lodge offers a perfect blend of adventure and relaxation for guests of all ages.

