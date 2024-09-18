Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock Endorses Nathan Hochman For Los Angeles County District Attorney

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brock, a Democrat, Joins Bi-Partisan Coalition of Elected Leaders Who Back Hochman as the Best Candidate to Restore Public Safety in L.A. County

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nathan Hochman, a former prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General and President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, announced today that Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock has endorsed his campaign for Los Angeles County District Attorney.This significant endorsement comes as Santa Monica, like most cities in the County, suffers from a troubling increase in violent and property crimes. Santa Monica City Councilmembers Christine Parra and Lana Negrete have also endorsed Hochman, who is widely viewed as the best candidate to restore public safety in the County.“As the Mayor of Santa Monica, I see the failures of the current district attorney on my streets every day,” Mayor Brock said.“We must demand accountability from those who choose to break the law, and Nathan Hochman is the person best qualified to protect our residents from harm. I believe that Mr. Hochman will empower the District Attorney's Office to effectively bring justice that is compassionate and effective in enforcing the laws of our county. I am wholeheartedly supporting Nathan Hochman for Los Angeles County District Attorney to bring safety and justice to our city and county.”Brock joins a coalition of more than 70 elected leaders who have publicly announced their support of Hochman for District Attorney. Hochman is also supported by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs' Association, the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs (ALADS), the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL), the Professional Peace Officers Association (PPOA), firefighters, police unions (including Santa Monica), elected district attorneys throughout California and numerous crime victim advocacy groups.Hochman said:“As a lifelong Angeleno, the City of Santa Monica holds a special place in my heart. It's a city I visited countless times as a child, a place where I brought my family to enjoy its beautiful beaches, entertainment, dining and shopping. Like so many cities in our great county, Santa Monica has struggled with an increase in violent and property crime in recent years. I will work tirelessly with Mayor Brock, Councilmembers Parra and Negrete, the Santa Monica Police Department, the dedicated prosecutors from the District Attorney's Office and numerous other agencies to help restore public safety in Santa Monica and make it a city that people from throughout the County and the world can enjoy.”About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.'s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs' Association, the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former District Attorney Jackie Lacey, a coalition of first responders, more than 70 elected officials and dozens of civic and business leaders. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit .

