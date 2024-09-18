25 Injured As Train Derails In South Africa's Western Cape

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Twenty-five people were when a train derailed on Tuesday night in South Africa's Western Cape province, local authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The derailment occurred at Dal Josafat Station near Paarl, about 60 kilometers northeast of Cape Town, according to a statement by Metrorail Western Cape.

“The train was en route from Cape Town to Wellington station when the incident occurred,” Metrorail said in the statement.“Twenty-five were injured and transported by ambulance to various hospitals for treatment. No fatalities were reported. Other passengers onboard were transported to their homes.”

Emergency services, including ambulances, firefighters and the South African Police Service (SAPS), responded to assist the injured.

Metrorail said that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and Transnet Freight Rail are investigating the derailment.