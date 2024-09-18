Paws And Applause: Announcing The 2024 Champions Of Embrace's Pawthlete Showdown

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Pet Insurance, a leading provider of pet insurance for dogs and cats in the United States and the official pet insurer of the Cleveland Browns, has kicked off the 2024 season by announcing the winners of the 2024 Embrace Pawthlete Showdown.

Now in its second year, the contest celebrates pets in two categories: Top Paw MVP, showcasing pets' exceptional athletic abilities, and Top Benchwarmer, highlighting their charming yet less coordinated antics. The contest garnered nearly 300 submissions and over 5,100 votes.

The 2024 Embrace Pawthlete Showdown champions have been crowned!

Continue Reading

Top Paw MVP Winners:



First Place : Archie , master of agility, dazzled on the course and clinched the top MVP spot.

Second Place : Loki , with a bag full of tricks and antics, brings his A-game to every performance. Third Place : Salsa , an animal actor and stunt pro, has a knack for the mischievous, making her a crowd favorite.

Top Benchwarmers:



First Place : Zara , with her Fantasy League picks secured, is all set for a season of sideline snuggles.

Second Place : Baker , not just a spectator but a tailgating pro, loves the game almost as much as the halftime snacks. Third Place : Benji , might not have sprinted to Paris for the Olympics, but his heart-winning performance scores him all the gold medals at home.

Winners in the first, second, and third places have received $1,000, $500, and $250, respectively.

Brian Macias, CEO of Embrace Pet Insurance, shared his excitement about the event, saying, "The Embrace Pawthlete Showdown really highlights the best - and funniest - of our four-legged friends. It's been a blast seeing all the talented and hilarious entries, and it's just another way we bring our pet-loving community closer together."

For full details and to view all entries, visit the Embrace Pawthlete Showdown contest page.

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit embracepetinsurance or call (800) EMBRACE.

About Embrace Pet Insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance, a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, offers comprehensive accident and illness insurance plan. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace has received numerous accolades for customer and employee satisfaction, including being named the top pet insurance provider on the Forbes list of America's Best Insurance Companies 2022 and receiving the Great Place to WorkTM certification. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. Embrace Pet Insurance is a privately held organization, backed by JAB Holding Company.

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit

EmbracePetInsurance

or call (800) 660-3817.



Media Contacts

Amber Batteiger

PR and Communications Manager, Embrace Pet Insurance

[email protected]

SOURCE Embrace Pet Insurance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED